New “20/20” Investigates a Mysterious Disappearance Leading to a Barn Full of Dark Secrets

It could happen to anybody. A young woman riding her bike is abducted. Where is she? Who is the killer? Find out tonight on ABC’s 20/20.

What’s Happening:

  • This week, 20/20 investigates a young woman's mysterious disappearance and the search-and-rescue operation that led police to a barn full of dark secrets.
  • Featuring exclusive interviews with the victim’s friends & family, key investigators and a woman who evaded the killer decades earlier.

  • 20/20 airs Friday, October 27th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

More ABC News:

