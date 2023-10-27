New “20/20” Investigates a Mysterious Disappearance Leading to a Barn Full of Dark Secrets

It could happen to anybody. A young woman riding her bike is abducted. Where is she? Who is the killer? Find out tonight on ABC’s 20/20.
What’s Happening:
- This week, 20/20 investigates a young woman's mysterious disappearance and the search-and-rescue operation that led police to a barn full of dark secrets.
- Featuring exclusive interviews with the victim’s friends & family, key investigators and a woman who evaded the killer decades earlier.
- 20/20 airs Friday, October 27th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- Also tonight on ABC, Shark Tank celebrates Shark-O-Ween with special guest Shark Jason Blum of Blumhouse.
- The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” airing Wednesday, November 8th on ABC.
- On “Disney100 Night,” Dancing with the Stars scored its highest-rated telecast since its season premiere.
