Academy Announces Split of Animation and Short Film Branches

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to split branches to celebrate animation’s boom.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

This means, going forward, animated features and animated shorts will be under a single branch, while live action and nonfiction shorts will be under a separate branch.

The Animation Branch is made up of around 700 Academy members and will now be represented by two governor representatives, while the Short Films Branch is composed of more than 200 Academy Members and will not be overseen by a single governor.

Going forward, this change will be interesting to watch as it could very much change the type of films nominated within animation categories, both feature and short.

What They’re Saying:

Academy CEO Bill Kramer & Academy President Janet Yang: “The Academy is dedicated to advancing and evolving with our growing global membership and with the film industry. Creating distinct identities for these unique and vital components of our cinema community is part of this needed progress.”

Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch governors Bonnie Arnold, Jinko Gotoh, and Marlon West: "As both the Academy's shorts and animation communities have grown, and to ensure they continue to thrive, the need for two individual branches became increasingly apparent. We're excited about the future of these two branches and thank our fellow governors for their support."

