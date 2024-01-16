“Once Upon A Studio” Highlights A Disney Animation Legend

Once Upon A Studio has released another video about the short, this time highlighting Burny Mattinson.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Animation legend, Burny Mattinson, began with Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1953, working from mailboy to an essential part of the team within the studio.
- He worked at Walt Disney Animation Studios longer than Walt Disney himself was alive, almost 70 years.
- Burny Mattinson is featured in the beginning of the short, leaving the studio.
- Mattinson passed away in February of 2023, with Once Upon A Studio dedicated to him.
More Animation News:
