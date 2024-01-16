“Once Upon A Studio” Highlights A Disney Animation Legend

Once Upon A Studio has released another video about the short, this time highlighting Burny Mattinson.

What’s Happening:

Disney Animation legend, Burny Mattinson, began with Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1953, working from mailboy to an essential part of the team within the studio.

He worked at Walt Disney Animation Studios longer than Walt Disney himself was alive, almost 70 years.

Burny Mattinson is featured in the beginning of the short, leaving the studio.

Mattinson passed away in February of 2023, with Once Upon A Studio dedicated to him.

More Animation News: