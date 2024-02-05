“All of Us Strangers” Coming Soon to Hulu and Digital

The critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers announces streaming and digital debuts.
What’s Happening:
- Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers is being released on Hulu on February 22nd.
- The Searchlight Pictures release will also be available on all major digital retailers the same day.
- The 6-time BAFTA nominated film follows Adam, played by Andrew Scott, who has a chance encounter with his only neighbor Harry, played by Paul Mescal. The interaction sends Adam into his past, but when he suddenly arrives at his childhood home to find his parents who passed away 30 years ago, everything he knows about himself is flipped upside down.
- The digital release will include behind-the-scenes content from the making of the lauded film.
