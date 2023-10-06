FX Drops New Trailer For Next Installment of “American Horror Stories” During Huluween

FX has dropped a trailer for the next set of stories in their hit series, American Horror Stories, set to debut as part of Huluween later this month.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will headline an episode of American Horror Stories, titled “Tapeworm,” but further specifics regarding each episode are still mostly under wraps.

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

Now in its sixth year, Huluween has become the go-to destination for Halloween content, whether viewers are looking for a scream-worthy binge, or a less terrifying watch party with friends and family. This year, the Huluween library will be packed with new titles throughout the month ranging from the new animated Fright Krewe series, to frightful films Appendage and The Mill, to real-life horror story, Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House.

series, to frightful films and to real-life horror story, American Horror Stories arrives on Hulu on October 26th.