National Geographic’s “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” Picked Up For Second Season

A second season of Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory has been announced by National Geographic.

What’s Happening:

  • Hosted by Bertie Gregory, the Emmy and BAFTA-nominated series will return for a second season.
  • Filming is already underway for eight new episodes, which will stream exclusively on Disney+.
  • This comes after Gregory recently released footage of emperor penguin chicks leaping from a 50-foot cliff, which will premiere next Earth Day as a part of Secrets of the Penguins.

  • The new season will include stories that matter most on our rapidly changing planet.
  • You can currently watch the first season of Animals Up Close on Disney+.

