National Geographic’s “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” Picked Up For Second Season

A second season of Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory has been announced by National Geographic.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by Bertie Gregory, the Emmy and BAFTA-nominated series will return for a second season.
- Filming is already underway for eight new episodes, which will stream exclusively on Disney+.
- This comes after Gregory recently released footage of emperor penguin chicks leaping from a 50-foot cliff, which will premiere next Earth Day as a part of Secrets of the Penguins.
- The new season will include stories that matter most on our rapidly changing planet.
- You can currently watch the first season of Animals Up Close on Disney+.
