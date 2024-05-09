National Geographic’s “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” Picked Up For Second Season

A second season of Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory has been announced by National Geographic.

Hosted by Bertie Gregory, the Emmy and BAFTA-nominated series will return for a second season.

Filming is already underway for eight new episodes, which will stream exclusively on Disney+

This comes after Gregory recently released footage of emperor penguin chicks leaping from a 50-foot cliff, which will premiere next Earth Day as a part of Secrets of the Penguins.

The new season will include stories that matter most on our rapidly changing planet.

You can currently watch the first season of Animals Up Close on Disney+.

