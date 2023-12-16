Connie Chung Honors Disney Legend Barbara Walters During the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

At last night’s 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, news anchor Connie Chung paid tribute to Disney Legend Barbara Walters, who passed away on December 30th, 2022.

Connie Chung presented the In Memoriam segment during the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, which aired on Friday, December 15th on CBS.

The segment paid tribute to the stars and contributors in the field of daytime that we lost this past year, including a heartfelt tribute to Barbara Walters, who passed away on December 30th, 2022.

You can watch the full In Memoriam segment below.

Also at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, actress Susan Lucci received a Lifetime Achievement Honor

