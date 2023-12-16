Connie Chung Honors Disney Legend Barbara Walters During the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

At last night’s 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, news anchor Connie Chung paid tribute to Disney Legend Barbara Walters, who passed away on December 30th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Connie Chung presented the In Memoriam segment during the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, which aired on Friday, December 15th on CBS.
- The segment paid tribute to the stars and contributors in the field of daytime that we lost this past year, including a heartfelt tribute to Barbara Walters, who passed away on December 30th, 2022.
- You can watch the full In Memoriam segment below.
- Read our tribute to Disney Legend Barbara Walters from the time of her passing last year.
- Also at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, actress Susan Lucci received a Lifetime Achievement Honor in recognition of her celebrated career.
What They’re Saying:
- In her remarks, Chung says: “Barbara Walters revolutionized the face of Daytime television with her groundbreaking show The View. Barbara was the creator, the producer, the star – the engine behind it. And this was on top of her pioneering career in news and interviews. She was the icon who paved the way for all women in television news, especially me. She mom-ed me. And although they would never admit it, she taught the men a thing or two, I can’t fathom she is gone. We remember her and all the others who passed, for their contributions to television.”