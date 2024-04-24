“Black Twitter: A People’s History” on Hulu Releases Trailer

A trailer for Hulu’s newest docuseries , Black Twitter: A People’s History, has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter”, Black Twitter: A People’s History showcases the rise and sustained prominence of the virtual community.
- Coming from the Onyx Collective, this multi-part series will track the intersection of black online culture and American political and cultural life.
- The series debuts all three episodes on May 9th on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- TV Review: FX's "The Veil" is a Refreshing Female-Driven Secret Agent Thriller
- ABC News Studios Presents an Exclusive Interview With Jon Bon Jovi Premiering April 28th
- First Look Images for Season 3 of the Hulu Original Series “Shoresy”
- "Family Guy" To Receive Two Holiday Specials On Hulu Later This Year