“Black Twitter: A People’s History” on Hulu Releases Trailer

A trailer for Hulu’s newest docuseries , Black Twitter: A People’s History, has been released.

What’s Happening:

Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter”, Black Twitter: A People’s History showcases the rise and sustained prominence of the virtual community.

article “A People’s History of Black Twitter”, showcases the rise and sustained prominence of the virtual community. Coming from the Onyx Collective, this multi-part series will track the intersection of black online culture and American political and cultural life.

The series debuts all three episodes on May 9th on Hulu.

More Hulu News: