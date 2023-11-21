Brendan Fraser to Star in Searchlight Pictures’ “Rental Family”

Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming film Rental Family, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Rental Family follows a down and out actor living in Tokyo, who is hired as a token American guy for a Japanese rental family company, leading him on an unexpected journey of self-discovery through the roles he plays in other people’s lives.
- The film is set to be directed by Beef’s Hikari, who also co-wrote the film’s script with Stephen Blahut.
- Hikari has been developing the project since 2019 and will produce along with Shin Yamaguchi as well as Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen Productions.
- Production on Rental Family is set to begin this spring in Japan.
- After taking a break from the industry, Fraser has had a recent career renaissance, winning the Best Actor Oscar for The Whale in 2023.
More Disney Movie News:
