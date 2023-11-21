Brendan Fraser to Star in Searchlight Pictures’ “Rental Family”

Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming film Rental Family, according to Deadline.

Rental Family follows a down and out actor living in Tokyo, who is hired as a token American guy for a Japanese rental family company, leading him on an unexpected journey of self-discovery through the roles he plays in other people’s lives.

The film is set to be directed by Beef's Hikari, who also co-wrote the film's script with Stephen Blahut.

Hikari has been developing the project since 2019 and will produce along with Shin Yamaguchi as well as Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen Productions.

Production on Rental Family is set to begin this spring in Japan.

Production on Rental Family is set to begin this spring in Japan. After taking a break from the industry, Fraser has had a recent career renaissance, winning the Best Actor Oscar for The Whale in 2023.

