Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its February 2024 new additions, including Searchlight Pictures’ Suncoast, Season 2 of Life + Beth, and the FX series Feud: Capote vs. the Swans and Shōgun. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this February.

Hulu Originals

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 – February 2

“Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of WWE’s hottest couple. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s road to WrestleMania is a wild ride, as Montez continues his ascent and Bianca fights to hold on to her title. With the support of their tight knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2 – February 7

Krystal and Dedric Polite built their business on flipping homes for $50K in 50 days throughout Burlington, NC. They invest in their community to create affordable housing where Krystal grew up while building generational wealth for their two young boys.

Suncoast: Film Premiere – February 9

From debut feature film writer/director Laura Chinn, a semi-auto-biographical coming of age story about a young woman dealing with her brother’s serious illness.

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 – February 16

As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 – February 22

Season 2 of “Death in the Dorms” dives into six new true crime stories in six college campuses in the U.S. These are the stories of the kind of danger that no college student or parent is prepared for: A life cut short just when it was getting started.

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 – February 29

An ordinary family faces a catastrophe: the serious illness of one of its children. Each member of the family sees their personal life impacted by this ordeal. Disasters make people more human, though not necessarily better.

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries – February 29

“Me Hereafter” is a true-crime series told from murder victims’ POVs. This genre-bending docu-drama series features never-before-seen investigative footage, riveting dramatic scenes and rich interviews with those closest to the victims. Guided toward the truth by the voices of those tragically murdered, each of the four episodes is a tick-tock investigation filled with clues, alibis, motives and misdirects that keeps viewers guessing.

New On Hulu in February

February 1

FX Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Addicted | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

America's Sweethearts | 2001

Baby Boy | 2001

Big Momma's House | 2000

Black Knight | 2001

The Cabin in the Woods | 2012

Call Me By Your Name | 2017

Client 9 | 2010

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013

Date Movie | 2006

Dear John | 2010

The Descent | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eye | 2008

First Daughter | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

Force Majeure | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004 (10th Anniversary)

Hitch | 2005

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

Jason Bourne | 2016

Jack And Jill | 2011

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Jumanji | 1995

Just My Luck | 2006

Jumping the Broom | 2011

Knight And Day | 2010

Life or Something Like It | 2002

Love is Strange | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Man on Fire | 1987

Men Of Honor | 2000

Monster In-Law | 2005

Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Night Catches Us | 2007

Notorious | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Obsessed | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Pretty Woman | 1990

Secrets of Eden | 2012

The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008

Sisters | 2006

Soul Food | 1997

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Valentine's Day | 2010

Warm Bodies | 2013

The Watch | 2012

What's Your Number? | 2011

12 Years A Slave | 2013

The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

500 Days Of Summer | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

February 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Genius: MLK/X

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Freelance | 2022

February 4

Al en

Beloved | 1998

Hope Floats | 1998

Predator | 1987

Predator 2 | 1990

February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Antebellum | 2020

February 6

Camp Hideout | 2023

February 7

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2 (Only on Hulu)

February 8

Abbott Elementary ABC

The Conners

Not Dead Yet

10 Things I Hate About You | 1999 (25th Anniversary)

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

After The First 48: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

The Last Song | 2010 (A&E)

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Romeo + Juliet | 1996

February 9

Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Abyss | 1989 (35th Anniversary)

Cat Person | 2023

The Lost King | 2022

February 10

The Lost City | 2022

February 11

Father Stu | 2022

February 12

Blended | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

February 13

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere (National Geographic)

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (ITV)

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)

February 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2 (Discovery)

Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8 (Discovery)

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3 (Discovery)

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Man vs. Wild : Complete Season 4 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7 (Discovery)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4 (Discovery)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23 (Discovery)

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Infinite Storm | 2022

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023

Next Goal Wins

Prometheus | 2012

2:22 | 2017

February 16

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Pod Generation | 2023

February 17

Amulet | 2020

February 19

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

February 21

February 22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

February 23

Mercy Road | 2021

February 24

Dragonkeeper | 2022

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022

February 25

Monica | 2023

February 28

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

FX's Shōgun

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

February 29

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

St. Vincent | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

The Shack | 2017

Leaving Hulu in February

February 1

Lucky | 2017

February 2

Burn | 2019

Haunt | 2019

Jungle| 2017

February 5

Season of the Witch | 2011

February 6

Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

February 7

A Piece of Cake | 2021

February 9

Brimstone | 2016

Jesus Henry Christ | 2011

Pound of Flesh | 2015

The Perfect Weapon | 2016

The Matrix Resurrections | 2021

February 11

Rise of the Footsolider | 2021

February 14

Babylon A.D. | 2008

District B13 | 2004

Hammer Of The Gods | 2013

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005

I, Robot | 2004

Solaris | 2002

February 16

All Roads Lead to Rome | 2015

Black November | 2012

Forsaken | 2015

Intruders | 2015

La Boda De Valentina | 2018

February 23

Life of the Party | 2018

A Million Little Pieces | 2018

Prisoners of the Sun | 2013

211 | 2018

February 26

Paddington 2 | 2018

February 27

The Fault In Our Stars | 2014

February 28

Ceremony | 2010

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010

The Double | 2013

The Extra Man | 2010

The First Monday In May | 2016

Food Inc | 2008

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008

Lupin III: The First | 2019

Nobody Walks | 2012

Ondine | 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010

National Treasure | 2004

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007

The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993

Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands | 2004

Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death | 2005

Pusher I | 1996

The Sacrament | 2013

The Shack | 2017

Snowpiercer | 2014

Synchronicity | 2015

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014

Paddington | 2015

February 29

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Knight's Tale | 2001

Airheads | 1994

Apartment Troubles | 2014

Beasts Of The Southern Wild | 2012

Die Hard With a Vengeance | 1995

District 9 | 2009

Epic Movie | 2007

Flatliners | 1990

Friends With Money | 2006

Frozen River | 2008

Get Low | 2010

Girl, Interrupted | 1999

Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019

Godzilla vs Kong | 2021

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013

The Hustler | 1961

Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2010

Magic Mike | 2012

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian | 2009

Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001

Pineapple Express | 2008

Shutter | 2008

Sommersby | 1993

Splash | 1984

Straight Outta Compton | 2015

War of the Worlds | 2005

21 Jump Street | 2012

22 Jump Street | 2014

27 Dresses

