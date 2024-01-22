Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its February 2024 new additions, including Searchlight Pictures’ Suncoast, Season 2 of Life + Beth, and the FX series Feud: Capote vs. the Swans and Shōgun. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this February.
Hulu Originals
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 – February 2
“Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of WWE’s hottest couple. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s road to WrestleMania is a wild ride, as Montez continues his ascent and Bianca fights to hold on to her title. With the support of their tight knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.
50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2 – February 7
Krystal and Dedric Polite built their business on flipping homes for $50K in 50 days throughout Burlington, NC. They invest in their community to create affordable housing where Krystal grew up while building generational wealth for their two young boys.
Suncoast: Film Premiere – February 9
From debut feature film writer/director Laura Chinn, a semi-auto-biographical coming of age story about a young woman dealing with her brother’s serious illness.
Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 – February 16
As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.
Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 – February 22
Season 2 of “Death in the Dorms” dives into six new true crime stories in six college campuses in the U.S. These are the stories of the kind of danger that no college student or parent is prepared for: A life cut short just when it was getting started.
Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 – February 29
An ordinary family faces a catastrophe: the serious illness of one of its children. Each member of the family sees their personal life impacted by this ordeal. Disasters make people more human, though not necessarily better.
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries – February 29
“Me Hereafter” is a true-crime series told from murder victims’ POVs. This genre-bending docu-drama series features never-before-seen investigative footage, riveting dramatic scenes and rich interviews with those closest to the victims. Guided toward the truth by the voices of those tragically murdered, each of the four episodes is a tick-tock investigation filled with clues, alibis, motives and misdirects that keeps viewers guessing.
New On Hulu in February
February 1
- FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere (FX)
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED) (Viz)
- Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- Addicted | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- America's Sweethearts | 2001
- Baby Boy | 2001
- Big Momma's House | 2000
- Black Knight | 2001
- The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
- Call Me By Your Name | 2017
- Client 9 | 2010
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
- Date Movie | 2006
- Dear John | 2010
- The Descent | 2005
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- The Eye | 2008
- First Daughter | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- Force Majeure | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004 (10th Anniversary)
- Hitch | 2005
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Jack And Jill | 2011
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Jumanji | 1995
- Just My Luck | 2006
- Jumping the Broom | 2011
- Knight And Day | 2010
- Life or Something Like It | 2002
- Love is Strange | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Man on Fire | 1987
- Men Of Honor | 2000
- Monster In-Law | 2005
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Night Catches Us | 2007
- Notorious | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Obsessed | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Pretty Woman | 1990
- Secrets of Eden | 2012
- The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
- Sisters | 2006
- Soul Food | 1997
- Twilight | 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
- Valentine's Day | 2010
- Warm Bodies | 2013
- The Watch | 2012
- What's Your Number? | 2011
- 12 Years A Slave | 2013
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
- 500 Days Of Summer | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
February 2
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere (National Geographic)
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
- Freelance | 2022
February 4
February 5
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Antebellum | 2020
February 6
- Camp Hideout | 2023
February 7
- Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)
- 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2 (Only on Hulu)
February 8
- Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
- The Conners: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
- Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- 10 Things I Hate About You | 1999 (25th Anniversary)
- True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
- After The First 48: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
- The Last Song | 2010 (A&E)
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Romeo + Juliet | 1996
February 9
- Suncoast: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Abyss | 1989 (35th Anniversary)
- Cat Person | 2023
- The Lost King | 2022
February 10
- The Lost City | 2022
February 11
- Father Stu | 2022
February 12
- Blended | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
February 13
- The Space Race: Documentary Premiere (National Geographic)
- Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (ITV)
February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)
February 15
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2 (Discovery)
- Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8 (Discovery)
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15 (Discovery)
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3 (Discovery)
- Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)
- Man vs. Wild : Complete Season 4 (Discovery)
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5 (Discovery)
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7 (Discovery)
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4 (Discovery)
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23 (Discovery)
- 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)
- Infinite Storm | 2022
- Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
- Next Goal Wins | 2022
- Prometheus | 2012
- 2:22 | 2017
February 16
- Life + Beth: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Pod Generation | 2023
February 17
- Amulet | 2020
February 19
- American Idol: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)
- Nomadland | 2021
February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
February 21
- The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
- The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
- Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)
February 22
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
February 23
- Mercy Road | 2021
February 24
- Dragonkeeper | 2022
- Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
February 25
- Monica | 2023
February 28
- Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere (FX)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
February 29
- Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- St. Vincent | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- The Shack | 2017
Leaving Hulu in February
February 1
- Lucky | 2017
February 2
- Burn | 2019
- Haunt | 2019
- Jungle| 2017
February 5
- Season of the Witch | 2011
February 6
- Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
February 7
- A Piece of Cake | 2021
February 9
- Brimstone | 2016
- Jesus Henry Christ | 2011
- Pound of Flesh | 2015
- The Perfect Weapon | 2016
- The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
February 11
- Rise of the Footsolider | 2021
February 14
- Babylon A.D. | 2008
- District B13 | 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
- I, Robot | 2004
- Solaris | 2002
February 16
- All Roads Lead to Rome | 2015
- Black November | 2012
- Forsaken | 2015
- Intruders | 2015
- La Boda De Valentina | 2018
February 23
- Life of the Party | 2018
- A Million Little Pieces | 2018
- Prisoners of the Sun | 2013
- 211 | 2018
February 26
- Paddington 2 | 2018
February 27
- The Fault In Our Stars | 2014
February 28
- Ceremony | 2010
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
- The Double | 2013
- The Extra Man | 2010
- The First Monday In May | 2016
- Food Inc | 2008
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
- Lupin III: The First | 2019
- Nobody Walks | 2012
- Ondine | 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
- National Treasure | 2004
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
- The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
- Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands | 2004
- Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death | 2005
- Pusher I | 1996
- The Sacrament | 2013
- The Shack | 2017
- Snowpiercer | 2014
- Synchronicity | 2015
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
- Paddington | 2015
February 29
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Knight's Tale | 2001
- Airheads | 1994
- Apartment Troubles | 2014
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild | 2012
- Die Hard With a Vengeance | 1995
- District 9 | 2009
- Epic Movie | 2007
- Flatliners | 1990
- Friends With Money | 2006
- Frozen River | 2008
- Get Low | 2010
- Girl, Interrupted | 1999
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
- Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
- The Hustler | 1961
- Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2010
- Magic Mike | 2012
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian | 2009
- Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
- Pineapple Express | 2008
- Shutter | 2008
- Sommersby | 1993
- Splash | 1984
- Straight Outta Compton | 2015
- War of the Worlds | 2005
- 21 Jump Street | 2012
- 22 Jump Street | 2014
- 27 Dresses
