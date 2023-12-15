ABC News Studios Announces New True-Crime Docs for Hulu

Hulu and ABC News continue to partner up with a new collection of true-crime documentaries.

Since ABC News Studios' recent launch in 2022, they have produced Killing County , Betrayal: The Perfect Husband and three seasons of Wild Crime for the streamer.

Launching on January 4th, Daughters of the Cult is a five-episode series discussing the "Mormon Manson," Ervil LeBaron, who led a violent and abusive Mormon fundamentalist cult. Past members tell the story behind the cult's murderous past throughout the Southwest.

The series also includes interviews with LeBaron’s children who speak about their experience being raised by the man.

Starting on February 29th, Me, Hereafter is a four-episode series following various murder cases from the viewpoint of the deceased. Using voice actors to narrate this unusual perspective, they lead viewers through the investigation.

Starting on February 29th, Me, Hereafter is a four-episode series following various murder cases from the viewpoint of the deceased. Using voice actors to narrate this unusual perspective, they lead viewers through the investigation. Death in the Dorms returns for a second season on February 22nd. This new season will shine a light on six college student victims of violent crime.

