ABC News Studios Announces New True-Crime Docs for Hulu

Hulu and ABC News continue to partner up with a new collection of true-crime documentaries.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC News Studios is creating even more original true crime documentaries for Hulu.
- Since ABC News Studios' recent launch in 2022, they have produced Killing County, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband and three seasons of Wild Crime for the streamer.
- Launching on January 4th, Daughters of the Cult is a five-episode series discussing the “Mormon Manson,” Ervil LeBaron, who led a violent and abusive Mormon fundamentalist cult. Past members tell the story behind the cult’s murderous past throughout the Southwest.
- The series also includes interviews with LeBaron’s children who speak about their experience being raised by the man.
- Starting on February 29th, Me, Hereafter is a four-episode series following various murder cases from the viewpoint of the deceased. Using voice actors to narrate this unusual perspective, they lead viewers through the investigation.
- Death in the Dorms returns for a second season on February 22nd. This new season will shine a light on six college student victims of violent crime.
