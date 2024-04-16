Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its May 2024 new additions, including the series adaptation of Shardlake, a Japanese game show doc, and Season 5 of The Kardashians. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this May.
Hulu Originals
Shardlake: Complete Season 1 – May 1
Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, this four-part drama, based on the first novel in C.J. Sansom’s internationally popular Tudor murder mystery series, is an eerie whodunnit adventure, set in 16th century England during the dissolution of the monasteries. Shardlake’s sheltered life as a lawyer is turned upside down when Cromwell instructs him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea. The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery and it is now imperative for Cromwell’s own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery. He leaves Shardlake in no doubt that failure is not an option. Cromwell insists that he is accompanied by Jack Barak to Scarnsea, where the duo are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order.
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere – May 2
The Contestant is the incredible true story of a man who lived for 15 months trapped inside a small room, naked, starving and alone … and completely unaware that his life was being broadcast on national TV in Japan, to over 15 million viewers a week.
Prom Dates: Film Premiere – May 3
“Prom Dates” follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.
Black Twitter: A People’s History: Complete Docuseries – May 9
Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, the movements, the voices and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 – May 10
“Past Lies” tells the story of a group of women whose stable, successful lives are suddenly shaken when remains of one of their high school classmates, who disappeared during their senior year trip to Mallorca twenty-five years earlier, turn up.
Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1 – May 15
Set in 1960s Korea, “Uncle Samsik” follows Kim San, an ambitious idealist who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around. A recipient of an Albright Scholarship, San wants nothing more than to transform his country into an industrial nation and deliver an American level of affluence to the people of Korea. Determined to become a success, San attracts the attention of Pak Doochill (Uncle Samsik) a shady fixer who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his goals. Together, the pair will form an uneasy alliance, navigating the complexities of the established system, united by their shared goal of a prosperous future.
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1 – May 22
In “Chief Detective 1958,” we see Park Yeonghan, a pessimistic detective branded as a rebel after repeatedly defying the country’s military government. Stuck with the depressing task of removing homeless people off the streets of the capital, Yeonghan and his team’s passions will suddenly be reawakened as they work to catch a dangerous killer.
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere – May 23
Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere – May 29
ABC News Studios is set to release a new doc-style special showcasing the journey of the GRAMMY® Award-winning country music sensation Lainey Wilson — one of several new projects currently in development by ABC News Studios’ production unit led by Robin Roberts. A decade after embarking on her journey from a rural farming town to pursue her dreams in Nashville, Wilson achieved a remarkable milestone with her first platinum-certified song. Garnering a dedicated following worldwide, she captivated fans with a unique blend of traditional country fused with a modern yet nostalgic style. The upcoming special promises an intimate look into her life and features exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses from her debut headline shows, candid interviews with Wilson and her loved ones, and much more.
New On Hulu in May 1
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 | 2021 (Crunchyroll)
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED) (Viz)
- Shardlake: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- The Beach | 2000
- Big | 1988
- Big Daddy | 1999 (25th Anniversary)
- Black Hawk Down | 2001
- The Bounty Hunter | 2010
- Cast Away | 2000
- The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- Come See The Paradise | 1990 (30th Anniversary)
- The Darjeeling Limited | 2007
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent | 2015
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant | 2016
- Elvis | 2022
- Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Free State of Jones | 2016
- Good Boys | 2019
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- The King's Man | 2021
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- Love, Gilda | 2018
- The Mask | 1994
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- Mr. Turner | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Money Monster | 2016
- My Name Is Khan | 2010
- The Negotiator | 1998 (25th Anniversary)
- Night School | 2018
- Ocean's 8 | 2018
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984 (40th Anniversary)
- Rushmore | 1999 (25th Anniversary)
- The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001
- The Rundown | 2003
- School For Scoundrels | 2006
- Sideways | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion | 2006
- That Thing You Do! | 1996
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
- Walk The Line | 2005
- The Wedding Ringer | 2015
- White Chicks | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- White House Down | 2013
- 13 Going On 30 | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- 300 | 2007
May 2
- The Contestant: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
- The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
- Bad Reputation | 2018
- Mad Money | 2008
May 3
- Prom Dates | 2024 (Hulu Original)
- Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere (FX Networks)
- The Flood | 2023
- 3 Days in Malay | 2023
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard 2 | 1990 (30th Anniversary)
- Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995
- A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013
- Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007
May 4
- 12 Hour Shift | 2020
May 5
- Bad Boys for Life | 2020
May 6
- Reminiscence | 2021
May 7
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
May 8
- In Limbo: Complete Season 1
- Bloodshot | 2020
May 9
- Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
- The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
- Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
- Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
May 10
- Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- Biosphere | 2022
- Wanted Man | 2024
- Eileen | 2023
May 12
- Where the Crawdads Sing | 2022
May 14
- The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1 (Sony)
May 15
- Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
- Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6 (TLC)
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7 (TLC)
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6 (TLC)
- Naked and Afraid : Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
- NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8 (TLC)
- Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8 (ID)
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
- Tanked: Complete Season 1
- Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
- I Am Not Your Negro | 2016 (TLC)
- My Scientology Movie | 2015
May 16
- Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere (Freeform)
- Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
- Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
- Paddington | 2015
May 17
- Birth/Rebirth | 2023
- He Went That Way | 2023
- The Sweet East | 2023
May 22
- Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
May 23
- The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
- The Ape Star | 2021
- The Seeding | 2023
May 24
- Ferrari | 2023
- Sentinel | 2024
May 27
- Fantasy Island | 2020
May 28
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4 (National Geographic)
May 29
- Camden: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere (Fox)
- The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1 (Fox)
May 30
- MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere (Fox)
- The Promised Land | 2023
May 31
- Sympathy for the Devil | 2023
- T.I.M. | 2023
Leaving Hulu in May
May 3
- Apollo 18 | 2011
- The Libertine | 2004
May 7
- War Dogs | 2016
May 11
- The Last Unicorn | 1982
May 13
- Empire of Light | 2022
May 14
- The Brass Teapot | 2012
- The Cleaner | 2021
- Dior and I | 2014
- Dramarama | 2020
- Elena Undone | 2010
- Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005
- The Etruscan Smile | 2018
- Hurricane Bianca | 2016
- One Last Thing … | 2005
- Pit Stop | 2013
- Sordid Lives | 2000
- We The Animals | 2018
May 15
- The Fabulous Filipino Brothers | 2021
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016
- The Tiger Rising | 2021
May 16
- Under the Eiffel Tower | 2018
May 18
- Sophie's Choice | 1982
May 25
- How to Please a Woman | 2022
May 30
- Elvis | 2022
May 31
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
- Ali | 2001
- Bad Teacher | 2011
- Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- The Big Lebowski | 1998
- Blockers | 2018
- Dangerous Beauty | 1998
- The Descendants | 2011
- Divergent | 2014
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent | 2015
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant | 2016
- Don't Worry Darling | 2022
- Dune | 2021
- Drive Angry 3D | 2011
- Epic | 2011
- Ever After | 1998
- Firehouse Dog | 2007
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
- The Huntsman: Winter'S War | 2016
- Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom | 2018
- Kingdom Come | 2001
- L.A. Confidential | 1997
- Life of Pi | 2012
- The Little Hours | 2017
- Life of Pi | 2012
- Masterminds | 2016
- Melancholia | 2011
- Night School | 2018
- No Good Deed | 2014
- Ocean's Eleven | 2001
- Ocean's Twelve | 2004
- Ocean's Thirteen | 2007
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- Salt | 2010
- Scarface | 1983
- Sexy Beast | 2001
- Shark Tale | 2004
- Street Kings | 2008
- Taken | 2009
- Takers | 2010
- Thank You for Smoking | 2006
- Thirteen | 2003
- The Tree of Life | 2011
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- A Walk in the Woods | 2015
- The Upside | 2017
- Win Win | 2011
- The Wrestler | 2008
- 21 & Over | 2013
Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.