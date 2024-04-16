Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its May 2024 new additions, including the series adaptation of Shardlake, a Japanese game show doc, and Season 5 of The Kardashians. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this May.

Hulu Originals

Shardlake: Complete Season 1 – May 1

Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, this four-part drama, based on the first novel in C.J. Sansom’s internationally popular Tudor murder mystery series, is an eerie whodunnit adventure, set in 16th century England during the dissolution of the monasteries. Shardlake’s sheltered life as a lawyer is turned upside down when Cromwell instructs him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea. The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery and it is now imperative for Cromwell’s own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery. He leaves Shardlake in no doubt that failure is not an option. Cromwell insists that he is accompanied by Jack Barak to Scarnsea, where the duo are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order.

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere – May 2

The Contestant is the incredible true story of a man who lived for 15 months trapped inside a small room, naked, starving and alone … and completely unaware that his life was being broadcast on national TV in Japan, to over 15 million viewers a week.

Prom Dates: Film Premiere – May 3

“Prom Dates” follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.

Black Twitter: A People’s History: Complete Docuseries – May 9

Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, the movements, the voices and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 – May 10

“Past Lies” tells the story of a group of women whose stable, successful lives are suddenly shaken when remains of one of their high school classmates, who disappeared during their senior year trip to Mallorca twenty-five years earlier, turn up.

Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1 – May 15

Set in 1960s Korea, “Uncle Samsik” follows Kim San, an ambitious idealist who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around. A recipient of an Albright Scholarship, San wants nothing more than to transform his country into an industrial nation and deliver an American level of affluence to the people of Korea. Determined to become a success, San attracts the attention of Pak Doochill (Uncle Samsik) a shady fixer who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his goals. Together, the pair will form an uneasy alliance, navigating the complexities of the established system, united by their shared goal of a prosperous future.

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1 – May 22

In “Chief Detective 1958,” we see Park Yeonghan, a pessimistic detective branded as a rebel after repeatedly defying the country’s military government. Stuck with the depressing task of removing homeless people off the streets of the capital, Yeonghan and his team’s passions will suddenly be reawakened as they work to catch a dangerous killer.

The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere – May 23

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere – May 29

ABC News Studios is set to release a new doc-style special showcasing the journey of the GRAMMY® Award-winning country music sensation Lainey Wilson — one of several new projects currently in development by ABC News Studios’ production unit led by Robin Roberts. A decade after embarking on her journey from a rural farming town to pursue her dreams in Nashville, Wilson achieved a remarkable milestone with her first platinum-certified song. Garnering a dedicated following worldwide, she captivated fans with a unique blend of traditional country fused with a modern yet nostalgic style. The upcoming special promises an intimate look into her life and features exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses from her debut headline shows, candid interviews with Wilson and her loved ones, and much more.

New On Hulu in May 1

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 | 2021 (Crunchyroll)

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach | 2000

Big | 1988

Big Daddy | 1999 (25th Anniversary)

Black Hawk Down | 2001

The Bounty Hunter | 2010

Cast Away | 2000

The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

Come See The Paradise | 1990 (30th Anniversary)

The Darjeeling Limited | 2007

The Divergent Series: Insurgent | 2015

The Divergent Series: Allegiant | 2016

Elvis | 2022

Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Free State of Jones | 2016

Good Boys | 2019

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

The King's Man

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

Love, Gilda | 2018

The Mask | 1994

Meet the Spartans | 2008

Mr. Turner | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Money Monster | 2016

My Name Is Khan | 2010

The Negotiator | 1998 (25th Anniversary)

Night School | 2018

Ocean's 8 | 2018

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984 (40th Anniversary)

Rushmore | 1999 (25th Anniversary)

The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001

The Rundown | 2003

School For Scoundrels | 2006

Sideways | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion | 2006

That Thing You Do! | 1996

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Walk The Line | 2005

The Wedding Ringer | 2015

White Chicks | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

White House Down | 2013

13 Going On 30 | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

300 | 2007

May 2

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Customer Wars: Complete Season 2

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3

Bad Reputation | 2018

Mad Money | 2008

May 3

Prom Dates | 2024 (Hulu Original)

Welcome to Wrexham FX

The Flood | 2023

3 Days in Malay | 2023

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard 2 | 1990 (30th Anniversary)

Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995

A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013

Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007

May 4

12 Hour Shift | 2020

May 5

Bad Boys for Life | 2020

May 6

Reminiscence | 2021

May 7

May 8

In Limbo: Complete Season 1

Bloodshot | 2020

May 9

Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1

Stove Tots: Complete Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1

May 10

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Biosphere | 2022

Wanted Man | 2024

Eileen | 2023

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing | 2022

May 14

The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1 (Sony)

May 15

Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6 (TLC)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6 (TLC)

Naked and Afraid : Complete Season 12, 14 and 15

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8 (ID)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24

Tanked: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

I Am Not Your Negro | 2016 (TLC)

My Scientology Movie | 2015

May 16

Royal Rules of Ohio Freeform

Living Smaller: Complete Season 1

Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1

Paddington | 2015

May 17

Birth/Rebirth | 2023

He Went That Way | 2023

The Sweet East | 2023

May 22

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

May 23

The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Ape Star | 2021

The Seeding | 2023

May 24

Ferrari | 2023

Sentinel | 2024

May 27

Fantasy Island | 2020

May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4 (National Geographic)

May 29

Camden: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere (Fox)

The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1 (Fox)

May 30

MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere (Fox)

The Promised Land | 2023

May 31

Sympathy for the Devil | 2023

T.I.M. | 2023

Leaving Hulu in May

May 3

Apollo 18 | 2011

The Libertine | 2004

May 7

War Dogs | 2016

May 11

The Last Unicorn | 1982

May 13

May 14

The Brass Teapot | 2012

The Cleaner | 2021

Dior and I | 2014

Dramarama | 2020

Elena Undone | 2010

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005

The Etruscan Smile | 2018

Hurricane Bianca | 2016

One Last Thing … | 2005

Pit Stop | 2013

Sordid Lives | 2000

We The Animals | 2018

May 15

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers | 2021

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016

The Tiger Rising | 2021

May 16

Under the Eiffel Tower | 2018

May 18

Sophie's Choice | 1982

May 25

How to Please a Woman | 2022

May 30

Elvis | 2022

May 31

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Ali | 2001

Bad Teacher | 2011

Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

The Big Lebowski | 1998

Blockers | 2018

Dangerous Beauty | 1998

The Descendants | 2011

Divergent | 2014

The Divergent Series: Insurgent | 2015

The Divergent Series: Allegiant | 2016

Don't Worry Darling | 2022

Dune | 2021

Drive Angry 3D | 2011

Epic | 2011

Ever After | 1998

Firehouse Dog | 2007

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005

The Huntsman: Winter'S War | 2016

Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom | 2018

Kingdom Come | 2001

L.A. Confidential | 1997

Life of Pi | 2012

The Little Hours | 2017

Life of Pi | 2012

Masterminds | 2016

Melancholia | 2011

Night School | 2018

No Good Deed | 2014

Ocean's Eleven | 2001

Ocean's Twelve | 2004

Ocean's Thirteen | 2007

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

Salt | 2010

Scarface | 1983

Sexy Beast | 2001

Shark Tale | 2004

Street Kings | 2008

Taken | 2009

Takers | 2010

Thank You for Smoking | 2006

Thirteen | 2003

The Tree of Life | 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

A Walk in the Woods | 2015

The Upside | 2017

Win Win | 2011

The Wrestler | 2008

21 & Over | 2013

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.