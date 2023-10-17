Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its November 2023 new additions, including the Awkwafina and Sandra Oh comedy Quiz Lady, FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, and a new twist on Oliver Twist. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this November.

Hulu Originals

Black Cake Series Premiere – November 1

Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, “Black Cake” is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun (SUBBED) – November 1

It's been 8 years since Tagon was enthroned as "the Reincarnation of Aramun." Eunseom, who united 30 clans of the Ago Tribe and became "the Reincarnation of Inaishingi,” heads to Arthdal to wage a great war against Arthdal. Then, Aramun's tomb and identity from 200 years ago are revealed, along with a prophecy. "When the Sword of Aramun appears in the Zelkova tree, Aramun will know his mission." The conflict between Eunseom, who can never become Aramun, and Tagon, who announced himself as "the Reincarnation of Aramun'' and is put to the test again increases. Tanya, Saya, and Taealha repeatedly unite and split forces. Eunseom and Tagon head toward the final battle! Who will become a legend and an eternal song?

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere – November 3

A brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

Vigilante: Series Premiere (SUBBED) – November 8

In this action thriller, Kim Jiyong leads a double life as a Police University student by day and the Vigilante by night, personally punishing criminals who evade the law. He is surrounded by people who all possess different ulterior motives.

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 – November 9

Following the events in the feature film “The Croods: A New Age,” two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!

The Lady Bird Diaries: Documentary Premiere – November 13

Acclaimed director Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble,” DocLands 2020; DocLands Honors recipient 2023) is known for how deftly she humanizes legends, and demonstrates here how well history and the most personal thoughts and actions shaping it can be conveyed through archival records. Porter fashions her film from 123 hours of Lady Bird Johnson’s personal and revealing audio diary, which she began in 1963, when the assassination of President Kennedy obliged her husband Lyndon B. Johnson to take on the “most challenging and demanding job on Earth” as the 36th President of the United States, and continued recording through the Johnsons’ final day in the White House in 1969. Though Lady Bird found it distasteful to be called “First Lady,” she used the title to prove herself a savvy political strategist and propel her conservationist ideas into action, preserving natural resources for the American people.

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere – November 14

“A Murder at the End of the World” is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries – November 15

This brand-new unscripted four-part documentary series with Keanu Reeves (“John Wick,” “The Matrix Resurrections”) tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened. An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1. Go behind the scenes of this Formula 1 fairytale with the people who were there – on the track, in the garage and the boardroom – giving their own thrilling versions of a miraculous year. Expect exclusive access to the F1 archives – much of it previously unseen – from a year that global sport will never forget, with contributions from British F1 driver Jenson Button and Ross Brawn, who led the team to victory.

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries – November 16

In “Drive with Swizz Beatz,” hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Marcato) visit car-loving destinations, where they’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries – November 17

“The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs” is a six-part docuseries that follows a pack of handlers and their canine counterparts from all over the globe as each prepares a dog-human duet worthy to compete at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, in England. Our heroes leap, pirouette, and hop – hoping the judges will crown them the champion. This is a humorous yet inspirational dog dancing tale that proves there is a star in all of us, sometimes we just need a four-legged friend to let it shine.

Spellbound: Season 1B – November 20

When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series – November 26

The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (newcomer Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 – November 29

An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, from soirées to street violence, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love with a twist.

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 – November 30

America’s National and State parks are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. “Wild Crime” follows the little-known investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places. Seasons one and two feature the elite detective squad of the National Park Service as they investigate brutal murders committed in America’s most majestic wilderness.

New On Hulu in November

November 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Black Cake: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere (National Geographic)

Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1 (Moonbug)

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED) (Viz)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights | 2002

Alien vs. Predator | 2004

Armageddon | 1998

Billy Madison | 1995

Blade | 1998

Blade 2 | 2002

Blade: Trinity | 2004

Carpool | 1996

Contagion | 2011

Damien: Omen II | 1978

Deck the Halls | 2006

Deep Blue Sea | 1999

Downhill

The Family Stone | 2005

The Final Conflict | 1981

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001

Flatliners | 1990

Friends With Money | 2006

Friendsgiving | 2020

Frozen River | 2008

Get Low | 2010

Geostorm | 2017

Garfield | 2004

GirlInterrupted | 1999

Goodbye Lover | 1999

The Holiday | 2006

Inferno | 2016

In Time | 2011

Kollek | 1995

Land Ho! | 2014

The Last Duel

Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011

Man on a Ledge | 2012

The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015

Men In Black | 1997

Men In Black II | 2002

Men In Black 3 | 2012

Miracle On 34th Street | 1947

Miracle on 34th Street | 1994

The Mistle-Tones | 2012

The Nutcracker | 1993

The Omen | 1976

Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991

The Other Woman | 2014

Outbreak | 1995

Pacific Rim | 2013

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Poseidon | 2006

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot | 1993

Saving Silverman | 2001

Sea Fever | 2019

Second Best | 1994

Shallow Hal | 2001

Space Jam | 1996

Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021

Tigerland | 2000

Trance | 2011

Twister | 1996

The Waterboy | 1998

The Wedding Planner | 2001

The Wedding Singer | 2005

November 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9 (A&E)

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After (A&E)

Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2 (Corus Nelvana)

A Christmas Frequency | 2023

A Country Christmas Story | 2013 (A&E)

Becoming Santa | 2011 (A&E)

Christmas Ever After | 2020 (A&E)

Christmas Love Letter | 2019 (A&E)

Every Day is Christmas | 2018 (A&E)

Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023

Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019 (A&E)

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020 (A&E)

Reporting For Christmas | 2023

Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019 (A&E)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5 (A&E)

November 3

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8 ( ABC

November 4

Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022

November 5

God's Time | 2022

November 6

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries (National Geographic)

November 7

Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

November 8

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB) (Hulu Original)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

November 9

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 (Hulu Original)

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere (ABC Studios)

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League | 2023

Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

November 10

Fool's Paradise | 2023

One True Loves | 2023

November 11

Central Intelligence | 2016

November 13

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 14

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

November 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6 (National Geographic)

The China Hustle | 2017

Journey To The West | 2013

Monsters | 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Red Cliff | 2008

What Just Happened | 2008

White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014

November 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

November 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Black Ice | 2022

November 20

Spellbound: Season 1B (Hulu Original)

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries (National Geographic)

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Last Rider | 2022

November 21

Obituary: Complete Season 1 (APC Studios and Magamedia)

November 22

November 23

Elf | 2003

Four Christmases | 2008

Fred Claus | 2007

Jack Frost | 1998

Master Gardener | 2022

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989

The Polar Express | 2004

November 24

Consecration | 2023

Life of the Party | 2018

November 26

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

November 28

Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023

November 29

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

El Encargado: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (National Geographic)

November 30

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

A Timeless Christmas (Hallmark)

Christmas Comes Twice (Hallmark)

Christmas Under the Stars (Hallmark)

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Hallmark)

Compassionate Spy | 2022

Five Star Christmas (Hallmark)

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Hallmark)

Jingle Bell Bride (Hallmark)

Leaving Hulu in Novembe

November 2

Ready Player One | 2018

November 3

A Walk to Remember | 2002

November 8

Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015

November 14

A Long Way Down | 2014

Blade Of The Immortal | 2017

Cocaine Cowboys | 2006

Cocaine Cowboys 2 | 2008

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded | 2014

Georgia Rule | 2007

Point Break | 2015

The Seat Filler | 2004

November 15

Johnny English Strikes Again | 2018

November 18

Sliding Doors | 1998

November 21

The Intern | 2015

November 22

Every Other Holiday | 2018

November 24

Christmas Perfection | 2018

November 30

50 First Dates | 2004

A Dangerous Method | 2011

Annabelle | 2014

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | 2007

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Belle | 2014

Breaking Up | 1997

Chronicle | 2012

The Cookout | 2004

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

Damsels In Distress | 2012

Dance With Me | 1998

Darling Companion | 2012

Die Hard | 1988

Doctor Sleep | 2019

Dragonball: Evolution | 2009

Easy A | 2010

Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005

The Good Son | 1993

Good Kids | 2016

The Guilty | 2018

HailCaesar! | 2016

The Holiday | 2006

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009

It (Stephen King's) | 1990

It Chapter Two | 2019

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Just Married | 2003

Larry Crowne | 2011

The Last King of Scotland | 2006

The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Machine Gun Preacher | 2011

Midnight In Paris | 2011

Moscow On The Hudson | 1984

Murder on the Orient Express | 2017

The Omen | 2006

The Princess Diaries | 2001

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement | 2004

Pulling Strings | 2013

The Punisher | 2004

The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006

Punisher: War Zone | 2008

The Quarry | 2020

Rambo: Last Blood | 2019

Raising Arizona | 1987

The Transporter | 2002

Transporter 2 | 2005

Transporter 3 | 2008

True Lies | 1994

Saw | 2004

Saw 2 | 2005

Saw 3 | 2006

Saw 4 | 2007

Saw 5 | 2008

Saw 6 | 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010

Shaun Of The Dead | 2004

Sleepless in Seattle | 1993

Star Trek | 2009

We Bought a Zoo | 2011

Wild Hogs | 2007

