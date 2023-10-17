Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its November 2023 new additions, including the Awkwafina and Sandra Oh comedy Quiz Lady, FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, and a new twist on Oliver Twist. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this November.
Hulu Originals
Black Cake Series Premiere – November 1
Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, “Black Cake” is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun (SUBBED) – November 1
It's been 8 years since Tagon was enthroned as "the Reincarnation of Aramun." Eunseom, who united 30 clans of the Ago Tribe and became "the Reincarnation of Inaishingi,” heads to Arthdal to wage a great war against Arthdal. Then, Aramun's tomb and identity from 200 years ago are revealed, along with a prophecy. "When the Sword of Aramun appears in the Zelkova tree, Aramun will know his mission." The conflict between Eunseom, who can never become Aramun, and Tagon, who announced himself as "the Reincarnation of Aramun'' and is put to the test again increases. Tanya, Saya, and Taealha repeatedly unite and split forces. Eunseom and Tagon head toward the final battle! Who will become a legend and an eternal song?
Quiz Lady: Film Premiere – November 3
A brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.
Vigilante: Series Premiere (SUBBED) – November 8
In this action thriller, Kim Jiyong leads a double life as a Police University student by day and the Vigilante by night, personally punishing criminals who evade the law. He is surrounded by people who all possess different ulterior motives.
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 – November 9
Following the events in the feature film “The Croods: A New Age,” two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!
The Lady Bird Diaries: Documentary Premiere – November 13
Acclaimed director Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble,” DocLands 2020; DocLands Honors recipient 2023) is known for how deftly she humanizes legends, and demonstrates here how well history and the most personal thoughts and actions shaping it can be conveyed through archival records. Porter fashions her film from 123 hours of Lady Bird Johnson’s personal and revealing audio diary, which she began in 1963, when the assassination of President Kennedy obliged her husband Lyndon B. Johnson to take on the “most challenging and demanding job on Earth” as the 36th President of the United States, and continued recording through the Johnsons’ final day in the White House in 1969. Though Lady Bird found it distasteful to be called “First Lady,” she used the title to prove herself a savvy political strategist and propel her conservationist ideas into action, preserving natural resources for the American people.
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere – November 14
“A Murder at the End of the World” is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries – November 15
This brand-new unscripted four-part documentary series with Keanu Reeves (“John Wick,” “The Matrix Resurrections”) tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened. An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1. Go behind the scenes of this Formula 1 fairytale with the people who were there – on the track, in the garage and the boardroom – giving their own thrilling versions of a miraculous year. Expect exclusive access to the F1 archives – much of it previously unseen – from a year that global sport will never forget, with contributions from British F1 driver Jenson Button and Ross Brawn, who led the team to victory.
Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries – November 16
In “Drive with Swizz Beatz,” hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Marcato) visit car-loving destinations, where they’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries – November 17
“The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs” is a six-part docuseries that follows a pack of handlers and their canine counterparts from all over the globe as each prepares a dog-human duet worthy to compete at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, in England. Our heroes leap, pirouette, and hop – hoping the judges will crown them the champion. This is a humorous yet inspirational dog dancing tale that proves there is a star in all of us, sometimes we just need a four-legged friend to let it shine.
Spellbound: Season 1B – November 20
When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.
Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series – November 26
The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (newcomer Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 – November 29
An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, from soirées to street violence, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love with a twist.
Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 – November 30
America’s National and State parks are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. “Wild Crime” follows the little-known investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places. Seasons one and two feature the elite detective squad of the National Park Service as they investigate brutal murders committed in America’s most majestic wilderness.
New On Hulu in November
November 1
- Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- Black Cake: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere (National Geographic)
- Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1 (Moonbug)
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED) (Viz)
- A Christmas Frequency
- Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights | 2002
- Alien vs. Predator | 2004
- Armageddon | 1998
- Billy Madison | 1995
- Blade | 1998
- Blade 2 | 2002
- Blade: Trinity | 2004
- Carpool | 1996
- Contagion | 2011
- Damien: Omen II | 1978
- Deck the Halls | 2006
- Deep Blue Sea | 1999
- Downhill | 2020
- The Family Stone | 2005
- The Final Conflict | 1981
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001
- Flatliners | 1990
- Friends With Money | 2006
- Friendsgiving | 2020
- Frozen River | 2008
- Get Low | 2010
- Geostorm | 2017
- Garfield | 2004
- GirlInterrupted | 1999
- Goodbye Lover | 1999
- The Holiday | 2006
- Inferno | 2016
- In Time | 2011
- Kollek | 1995
- Land Ho! | 2014
- The Last Duel | 2021
- Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011
- Man on a Ledge | 2012
- The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
- Men In Black | 1997
- Men In Black II | 2002
- Men In Black 3 | 2012
- Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
- Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
- The Mistle-Tones | 2012
- The Nutcracker | 1993
- The Omen | 1976
- Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991
- The Other Woman | 2014
- Outbreak | 1995
- Pacific Rim | 2013
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
- Poseidon | 2006
- Reporting For Christmas
- The Sandlot | 1993
- Saving Silverman | 2001
- Sea Fever | 2019
- Second Best | 1994
- Shallow Hal | 2001
- Space Jam | 1996
- Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
- Tigerland | 2000
- Trance | 2011
- Twister | 1996
- The Waterboy | 1998
- The Wedding Planner | 2001
- The Wedding Singer | 2005
November 2
- Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9 (A&E)
- Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After (A&E)
- Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2 (Corus Nelvana)
- A Christmas Frequency | 2023
- A Country Christmas Story | 2013 (A&E)
- Becoming Santa | 2011 (A&E)
- Christmas Ever After | 2020 (A&E)
- Christmas Love Letter | 2019 (A&E)
- Every Day is Christmas | 2018 (A&E)
- Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023
- Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019 (A&E)
- Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020 (A&E)
- Reporting For Christmas | 2023
- Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019 (A&E)
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5 (A&E)
November 3
- Quiz Lady: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8 (ABC Studios)
November 4
- Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022
November 5
- God's Time | 2022
November 6
- JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries (National Geographic)
November 7
- Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
November 8
- Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB) (Hulu Original)
- Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
November 9
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 (Hulu Original)
- The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere (ABC Studios)
- Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
- The League | 2023
- Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023
November 10
- Fool's Paradise | 2023
- One True Loves | 2023
November 11
- Central Intelligence | 2016
November 13
- The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
November 14
- FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
November 15
- Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6 (National Geographic)
- The China Hustle | 2017
- Journey To The West | 2013
- Monsters | 2010
- Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut | 2013
- Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut | 2013
- Red Cliff | 2008
- What Just Happened | 2008
- White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014
November 16
- Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
November 17
- The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- Black Ice | 2022
November 20
- Spellbound: Season 1B (Hulu Original)
- Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries (National Geographic)
- My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
- The Last Rider | 2022
November 21
- Obituary: Complete Season 1 (APC Studios and Magamedia)
November 22
- FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere (FX Networks)
November 23
- Elf | 2003
- Four Christmases | 2008
- Fred Claus | 2007
- Jack Frost | 1998
- Master Gardener | 2022
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989
- The Polar Express | 2004
November 24
- Consecration | 2023
- Life of the Party | 2018
November 26
- Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
November 28
- Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023
November 29
- The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- El Encargado: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (National Geographic)
November 30
- Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
- A Timeless Christmas (Hallmark)
- Christmas Comes Twice (Hallmark)
- Christmas Under the Stars (Hallmark)
- Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Hallmark)
- Compassionate Spy | 2022
- Five Star Christmas (Hallmark)
- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Hallmark)
- Jingle Bell Bride (Hallmark)
Leaving Hulu in Novembe
November 2
- Ready Player One | 2018
November 3
- A Walk to Remember | 2002
November 8
- Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015
November 14
- A Long Way Down | 2014
- Blade Of The Immortal | 2017
- Cocaine Cowboys | 2006
- Cocaine Cowboys 2 | 2008
- Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded | 2014
- Georgia Rule | 2007
- Point Break | 2015
- The Seat Filler | 2004
November 15
- Johnny English Strikes Again | 2018
November 18
- Sliding Doors | 1998
November 21
- The Intern | 2015
November 22
- Every Other Holiday | 2018
November 24
- Christmas Perfection | 2018
November 30
- 50 First Dates | 2004
- A Dangerous Method | 2011
- Annabelle | 2014
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | 2007
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Belle | 2014
- Breaking Up | 1997
- Chronicle | 2012
- The Cookout | 2004
- The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
- Damsels In Distress | 2012
- Dance With Me | 1998
- Darling Companion | 2012
- Die Hard | 1988
- Doctor Sleep | 2019
- Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
- Easy A | 2010
- Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005
- The Good Son | 1993
- Good Kids | 2016
- The Guilty | 2018
- HailCaesar! | 2016
- The Holiday | 2006
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
- It (Stephen King's) | 1990
- It Chapter Two | 2019
- Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
- Just Married | 2003
- Larry Crowne | 2011
- The Last King of Scotland | 2006
- The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Machine Gun Preacher | 2011
- Midnight In Paris | 2011
- Moscow On The Hudson | 1984
- Murder on the Orient Express | 2017
- The Omen | 2006
- The Princess Diaries | 2001
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement | 2004
- Pulling Strings | 2013
- The Punisher | 2004
- The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006
- Punisher: War Zone | 2008
- The Quarry | 2020
- Rambo: Last Blood | 2019
- Raising Arizona | 1987
- The Transporter | 2002
- Transporter 2 | 2005
- Transporter 3 | 2008
- True Lies | 1994
- Saw | 2004
- Saw 2 | 2005
- Saw 3 | 2006
- Saw 4 | 2007
- Saw 5 | 2008
- Saw 6 | 2009
- Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010
- Shaun Of The Dead | 2004
- Sleepless in Seattle | 1993
- Star Trek | 2009
- We Bought a Zoo | 2011
- Wild Hogs | 2007
