"House" Coming to Hulu on November 7th

There’s a new addition to the Hulu catalog that’s ready for your viewing pleasure, doctor’s orders. House will be joining the streaming site on November 7th.

What’s Happening:

  • All 8 seasons of the series House will be added to Hulu tomorrow, November 7th.
  • The show ran from 2004 to 2012 on Fox and starred Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House, a medical whiz with an addiction to pain medication and a beyond unconventional teaching style on this medical procedural.
  • Across the show’s run, the show received numerous awards, including six Emmys, two Golden Globes, and the prestigious Peabody.
