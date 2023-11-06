“House” Coming to Hulu on November 7th

There’s a new addition to the Hulu catalog that’s ready for your viewing pleasure, doctor’s orders. House will be joining the streaming site on November 7th.

All 8 seasons of the series House will be added to Hulu tomorrow, November 7th.

will be added to Hulu tomorrow, November 7th. The show ran from 2004 to 2012 on Fox and starred Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House, a medical whiz with an addiction to pain medication and a beyond unconventional teaching style on this medical procedural.

Across the show’s run, the show received numerous awards, including six Emmys, two Golden Globes, and the prestigious Peabody.

