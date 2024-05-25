For Only $5.25 Million, You Can Own the House From “Home Alone”

Are you ready to live your own Kevin McCallister fantasy? The house from the Christmas classic film Home Alone is up for sale.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, fans of 1990’s Home Alone can own a huge and important prop from the film franchise.
- The iconic five-bedroom, six bathroom house featured in the films has gone up for sale at $5.25 million.
- The property, located in Winnetka, Illinois, has been expanded since the film, but the owners maintained the outside of the recognizable, brick-constructed colonial.
- The home is equipped with a movie theatre and a sports court, providing the new buyers with plenty of places to set up booby traps for Harry and Marv.
- This is yet another opportunity to own a piece of property from the Macaulay Culkin led Home Alone series. Last December, the Upper West Side townhouse featured in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York went up for sale for a whopping $6.7 million.
- Kathyrn Moore and Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.
- If the price tag doesn’t appeal to you, you can relive the hijinks of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Disney+.
