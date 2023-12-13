Host, Performers and Presenters Set for 3 Upcoming Emmy Award Shows

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the host, performers and presenters for the 50th Annual Daytime Creative and Lifestyle Awards, the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards and the presenters for the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards – Saturday, December 16, 12PM PT

Award-winning journalist Connie Chung will bestow the Lifetime Achievement Honor to her husband, legendary television talk show host Maury Povich.

Additional ceremony presenters will include: Judge Michael Correiro (Hot Bench) Delon de Metz (The Bold and the Beautiful) Gottmik (Book of Queer) Mark Grossman (The Young and the Restless) Abigail Klein (Days of Our Lives) Dominique Jackson (Book of Queer) Judge Rachel Juarez (Hot Bench) Benji Madden (Kings of Leon @02) Joel Madden (Kings of Leon @02) Eden McCoy ( General Hospital Judge Yodit Tewalde (Hot Bench)



2nd Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Saturday, December 16, 8PM PT

Presenters will include: Tamara Almeida (Jane) Ceci Balagot (Monster High: The Movie) Eric Bauza (voice of Bugs Bunny and others) Nayah Damasen (Monster High: The Movie) Miia Harris (Monster High: The Movie) Sonia Manzano (Alma’s Way) Ava Louise Murchison (Jane)



2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards – Sunday, December 17, 5PM PT

Tony Award-nominated and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor Christopher Jackson ( Hamilton

2016 Lifetime Achievement Honoree Frank Welker will present award-winning voice performer Peter Cullen with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the show will also include a special performance by the famed Harlem Globetrotters.

The lineup of presenters for the gala celebration will span the gamut of children’s entertainment, including: W. Kamau Bell (1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed) and his daughters Samaiyah Smithanne Bell and Juno Chrisanne Bell Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (puppeteer for Abby Cadabby of Sesame Street) Tommy Davidson ( The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Raven-Symoné (That’s So Raven) Nonso Anonzie (Sweet Tooth) Momona Tamada (ONI: God’s Thunder Tale)

