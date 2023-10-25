Hulu, Liz Tigelaar Developing Adaptation of Best-Selling Novel “The Guest List”

Hulu and Liz Tigelaar are developing a limited series based on Lucy Foley’s best-selling novel The Guest List, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tigelaar, the showrunner of Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things , is developing this new limited series after Hulu acquired the rights to do so in what The Hollywood Reporter called “another wild bidding war.”

and , is developing this new limited series after Hulu acquired the rights to do so in what The Hollywood Reporter called “another wild bidding war.” The new adaptation of the 2020 book will be set on a remote island off a rugged coast, where guests attend an elaborate celebrity wedding.

The description continues: “But with a storm brewing, the picture-perfect affair darkens as the guests and their shared histories dangerously collide — and then the lights go out. And a body is found. As old secrets are brought to the surface, and the mysteries swirl — the question remains, who among these people deserved to die? And who had something to kill for?”

Tigelaar will create, write and run what will be an eight to ten episode series if it moves forward.

Her Best Day Ever Productions producing partner Stacey Silverman will executive produce the project, which will come from ABC

Foley will also be on as an executive producer.

Tigelaar, who is under an overall deal with ABC Signature, is coming off of back-to-back Emmy nominations for her work on Little Fires Everywhere and Tiny Beautiful Things .

and . She is also currently developing another Hulu series, Under the Bridge, as well as the feature, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, for Netflix.