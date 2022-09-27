Hulu Orders Limited Series Based on “Under the Bridge” Novel

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered an eight-episode limited series, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s novel Under the Bridge.

Rebecca Godfrey’s book tells the true story of a fourteen-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder.

From ABC Tell Me Lies ) and Liz Tigelaar ( Tiny Beautiful Things ), who will also serve as showrunners.

) and Liz Tigelaar ( ), who will also serve as showrunners. Other executive producers are Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Patel, who will also direct.

Tigelaar and her banner Best Day Ever are currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature, and in production on the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things starring Kathryn Hahn.

starring Kathryn Hahn. No casting announcements have been made for Under the Bridge as of publishing.

