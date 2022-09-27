Hulu Orders Limited Series Based on “Under the Bridge” Novel

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered an eight-episode limited series, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s novel Under the Bridge.
- Rebecca Godfrey’s book tells the true story of a fourteen-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder.
- From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta (Tell Me Lies) and Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things), who will also serve as showrunners.
- Other executive producers are Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Patel, who will also direct.
- Tigelaar and her banner Best Day Ever are currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature, and in production on the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things starring Kathryn Hahn.
- No casting announcements have been made for Under the Bridge as of publishing.
