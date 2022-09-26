Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for the “Solar Opposites Halloween Special”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the Solar Opposites Halloween Special, which premieres next Monday, October 3rd.
What's Happening:
- “A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special." Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!
- Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.
- Solar Opposites is executive produced by Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.
