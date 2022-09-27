Hulu Acquires the Rights to Australian Crime Drama “Vanishing Act”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has picked up the rights to Vanishing Act, an Australian series based on a real life disappearance of Australian high-roller Melissa Caddick.

Hulu has picked up the U.S. rights to an Australian three-part series titled Vanishing Act.

This mystery crime drama is based on the true-life story of The Disappearance of Australian high-roller Melissa Caddick.

Caddick was an Australian business woman who swindled her friends and family out of millions of dollars to have her lavish lifestyle.

After the police raided her home, she disappeared.

Months later, her shoe was found washed up on a deserted beach with her disembodied foot inside.

The case received lots of media attention and many wondered if she was murdered or deliberately cut her own foot off to go into hiding.

