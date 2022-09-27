Hulu Acquires the Rights to Australian Crime Drama “Vanishing Act”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has picked up the rights to Vanishing Act, an Australian series based on a real life disappearance of Australian high-roller Melissa Caddick.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has picked up the U.S. rights to an Australian three-part series titled Vanishing Act.
- This mystery crime drama is based on the true-life story of The Disappearance of Australian high-roller Melissa Caddick.
- Caddick was an Australian business woman who swindled her friends and family out of millions of dollars to have her lavish lifestyle.
- After the police raided her home, she disappeared.
- Months later, her shoe was found washed up on a deserted beach with her disembodied foot inside.
- The case received lots of media attention and many wondered if she was murdered or deliberately cut her own foot off to go into hiding.
What They’re Saying:
- “It is a highly produced and exceptional Australian drama which is even more compelling to viewers because it is based on a true story which is almost too incredible to believe,” notes DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams.