Hulu Reportedly Developing “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Docuseries

Hulu continues to expand its unscripted offerings. The Disney-owned streamer is reportedly developing a new docuseries titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, according to Deadline.

Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, revealed the new series today at an event in New Orleans: “We have a show that we’re working on now that we’re excited about, which is about a group of Mormon wives who are also swingers.”

Mills went on to explain that this show “sums up the difference between a Hulu show and an ABC

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, with Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans, Lisa Filipelli, Danielle Pistotnik and Georgia Berger serving as executive producers.

This will be the latest Mormon-focused series from Hulu as the streamer previously released Mormon No More in 2022.

followed the journey of a 30-something married Mormon mom who’s just discovered she’s gay and in love with her female friend, another Mormon mom. This series will also expand Hulu’s unscripted content, which is anchored by The Kardashians and will soon see the debut of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which focuses on the careers and relationship of WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.