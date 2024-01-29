Hulu Reportedly Developing “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Docuseries

Hulu continues to expand its unscripted offerings. The Disney-owned streamer is reportedly developing a new docuseries titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, according to Deadline.
- Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, revealed the new series today at an event in New Orleans:
- “We have a show that we’re working on now that we’re excited about, which is about a group of Mormon wives who are also swingers.”
- Mills went on to explain that this show “sums up the difference between a Hulu show and an ABC show.”
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, with Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans, Lisa Filipelli, Danielle Pistotnik and Georgia Berger serving as executive producers.
- This will be the latest Mormon-focused series from Hulu as the streamer previously released Mormon No More in 2022.
- Mormon No More followed the journey of a 30-something married Mormon mom who’s just discovered she’s gay and in love with her female friend, another Mormon mom.
- This series will also expand Hulu’s unscripted content, which is anchored by The Kardashians and will soon see the debut of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which focuses on the careers and relationship of WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.