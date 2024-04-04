Supermodel Kate Upton to Host New Hulu Competition Series “Dress My Tour”

Supermodel Kate Upton has been tapped to host Dress My Tour, a new reality competition series ordered by Hulu, according to Variety.

takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. The ten-episode unscripted series will follow 11 fashion designers as they compete to create designs and style for music stars, with the winner receiving a $100,000 prize.

Emmy-winning costume designer Marina Toybina ( The Masked Singer ) and creative director/choreographer/director Laurieann Gibson ( Lady GaGa Presents The Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden ) will serve as judges on Dress My Tour .

Guest judges for Season 1 will include JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign, Coi Leray, JT ( The City Girls ), French Montana and Jessie James Decker.

Contestants for Season 1 are Keiandrea Daniels, Veejay Floresca, Michael Shead, Rey Ortiz, McCauley Star, Afaf Seyam, Jessica West, Todd Fisher, Julissa Peralta, Cierra Zacchaeus and Traviance Dunn.

Dr. Holly Carter developed the series, which is produced by Relevé Entertainment along with All3Media America.

