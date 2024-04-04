Supermodel Kate Upton to Host New Hulu Competition Series “Dress My Tour”

Supermodel Kate Upton has been tapped to host Dress My Tour, a new reality competition series ordered by Hulu, according to Variety.
- Dress My Tour takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries.
- The ten-episode unscripted series will follow 11 fashion designers as they compete to create designs and style for music stars, with the winner receiving a $100,000 prize.
- Emmy-winning costume designer Marina Toybina (The Masked Singer) and creative director/choreographer/director Laurieann Gibson (Lady GaGa Presents The Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden) will serve as judges on Dress My Tour.
- Guest judges for Season 1 will include JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign, Coi Leray, JT (The City Girls), French Montana and Jessie James Decker.
- Contestants for Season 1 are Keiandrea Daniels, Veejay Floresca, Michael Shead, Rey Ortiz, McCauley Star, Afaf Seyam, Jessica West, Todd Fisher, Julissa Peralta, Cierra Zacchaeus and Traviance Dunn.
- Dr. Holly Carter developed the series, which is produced by Relevé Entertainment along with All3Media America.
