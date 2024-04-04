Disney CEO Bob Iger Details Timeline for Disney Streaming Service Password Crackdown

After revealing last year that Disney would be cracking down on password sharing abilities for Disney+ and Hulu, CEO Bob Iger revealed a timeframe for the crackdown.

What’s Happening:

Back in August 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Disney will be updating password sharing policies for 2024, following a similar move by Netflix. “We’re actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family. We will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

This morning during an interview with CNBC, Iger detailed out the timeline for the updated policies.

The company's first big foray into cracking down on streaming password sharing will begin in June with a wider roll-out in September.

This will apply to not only Disney+, but also Hulu and ESPN

This news comes just a week after the official launch of the integrated Hulu on Disney+

More Disney+ News: