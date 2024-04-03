Jon Bernthal Officially Reprises Role of Punisher on “Daredevil: Born Again” Set

Well it looks like we have confirmation. Jon Bernthal is, in fact, reprising his role of The Punisher in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series as the actor has appeared on the set of the show alongside Charlie Cox.

Variety Daredevil: Born Again , featuring Bernthal in his Punisher costume.

, featuring Bernthal in his Punisher costume. The three images feature: A bloodied Frank Castle in his Punisher gear The Punisher and Daredevil seemingly working together Bernthal and Cox conversing off camera, still in their respective superhero costumes

Bernthal portrayed Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, in Netflix’s second season of Daredevil and later in his own series.

and later in his own series. It was first reported Daredevil: Born Again more than a year ago.

more than a year ago. Just last month, the actor shared a tease of his return

While Marvel has still not yet made an official announcement of the actor’s return, these set photos ensure that we will be seeing the Punisher in the MCU in the near future.

Variety also reports news that had been swirling for some time that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will also be returning to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, respectively, though they did not have any set photos of them on the production to share at this time.

About Daredevil: Born Again: