Production on Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” to Resume Next Week

Marvel Studios is set to restart production on Daredevil: Born Again after a very long hiatus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production on the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again will begin again on Monday.

Production on the series has been shut down since June

Additionally, Marvel has brought on Philip Silvera, who acted as stunt and fight coordinator on Netflix’s Daredevil , to serve as stunt coordinator and second unit director for the new series.

Marvel removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October

A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team

Daredevil: Born Again reportedly will also no longer be 18 episodes as first announced.

Excitement for Daredevil: Born Again got a boost recently when the character showed up in Echo, which is now streaming on both Disney+ Hulu

