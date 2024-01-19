Production on Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” to Resume Next Week

Marvel Studios is set to restart production on Daredevil: Born Again after a very long hiatus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Production on the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again will begin again on Monday.
  • Production on the series has been shut down since June due to the writers strike.
  • Additionally, Marvel has brought on Philip Silvera, who acted as stunt and fight coordinator on Netflix’s Daredevil, to serve as stunt coordinator and second unit director for the new series.
  • Marvel removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October.
  • A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.
  • Daredevil: Born Again reportedly will also no longer be 18 episodes as first announced.
  • Excitement for Daredevil: Born Again got a boost recently when the character showed up in Echo, which is now streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu.

About Daredevil: Born Again

  • The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
  • Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as the Punisher.
  • Other announced main cast members include:
    • Margarita Levieva
    • Sandrine Holt
    • Michael Gandolfini
    • Arty Froushan
    • Nikki M. James
  • Though production has been halted, there appears to be no change (at this time) to the Spring 2024 release date of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.
