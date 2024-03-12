Jon Bernthal Teases His Return as The Punisher in Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

While it’s been over a year since it was first reported Jon Bernthal would be returning to Marvel as the Punisher, the actor has now seemingly confirmed it with a somewhat cryptic Instagram post.

Bernthal, who portrayed Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, in Netflix’s second season of Daredevil and later in his own series, is set to reprise his role for Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.

and later in his own series, is set to reprise his role for Marvel’s upcoming series. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic message hinting at his return:

The post is a reference to a fictional children’s book that has been brought up multiple times in those aforementioned series.

Castle quotes the book, saying “one batch, two batch, penny and dime,” before pulling the trigger.

Marvel has not yet officially confirmed Bernthal’s role in the series, nor the presence of the character in general.

About Daredevil: Born Again: