Jon Bernthal Teases His Return as The Punisher in Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

While it’s been over a year since it was first reported Jon Bernthal would be returning to Marvel as the Punisher, the actor has now seemingly confirmed it with a somewhat cryptic Instagram post.
- Bernthal, who portrayed Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, in Netflix’s second season of Daredevil and later in his own series, is set to reprise his role for Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.
- The actor took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic message hinting at his return:
- The post is a reference to a fictional children’s book that has been brought up multiple times in those aforementioned series.
- Castle quotes the book, saying “one batch, two batch, penny and dime,” before pulling the trigger.
- Marvel has not yet officially confirmed Bernthal’s role in the series, nor the presence of the character in general.
About Daredevil: Born Again:
- The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
- Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Bullseye.
- Other announced main cast members include:
- Margarita Levieva
- Sandrine Holt
- Michael Gandolfini
- Arty Froushan
- Nikki M. James
- Marvel recently removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October.
- A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.
- Production on Daredevil: Born Again restarted recently, but we do not currently know when we can expect to see the series debut.