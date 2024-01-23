Wilson Bethel Reportedly Set to Reprise Role as Bullseye for Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

One of Daredevil’s greatest adversaries is heading to the MCU. Wilson Bethel is reportedly set to reprise his role as Bullseye in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

Bethel portrayed Benjamin Poindexter in 11 episodes of the third season of Netflix’s Daredevil series.

series. The character, who seemed innocuous enough in the earlier episodes, would go on to become the show’s version of Bullseye, an iconic Marvel villain and staple in Daredevil comics.

Poindexter was hired by Wilson Fisk to impersonate Daredevil (as seen in the image above) in order to ruin his reputation before going rogue and trying to kill the hero himself.

Bethel is reportedly set to appear in three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, though Marvel declined to comment on the casting.

About Daredevil: Born Again: