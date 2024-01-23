Wilson Bethel Reportedly Set to Reprise Role as Bullseye for Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

One of Daredevil’s greatest adversaries is heading to the MCU. Wilson Bethel is reportedly set to reprise his role as Bullseye in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.
- Bethel portrayed Benjamin Poindexter in 11 episodes of the third season of Netflix’s Daredevil series.
- The character, who seemed innocuous enough in the earlier episodes, would go on to become the show’s version of Bullseye, an iconic Marvel villain and staple in Daredevil comics.
- Poindexter was hired by Wilson Fisk to impersonate Daredevil (as seen in the image above) in order to ruin his reputation before going rogue and trying to kill the hero himself.
- Bethel is reportedly set to appear in three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, though Marvel declined to comment on the casting.
About Daredevil: Born Again:
- The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
- Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as the Punisher.
- Other announced main cast members include:
- Margarita Levieva
- Sandrine Holt
- Michael Gandolfini
- Arty Froushan
- Nikki M. James
- Marvel recently removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October.
- A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.
- Production on Daredevil: Born Again restarted this week, but we do not currently know when we can expect to see the series debut.