Jon Bernthal Returning as the Punisher in Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Jon Bernthal is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Punisher in the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Bernthal joins other returning cast members Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) in the series, which begins shooting in New York this month.

is planned as a whopping 18-episode epic. Writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord are behind the show, which is expected to premiere in the spring of 2024.

, debuting the character during the show’s second season. He went on to headline his own series for Netflix, playing the titular character for two seasons of , which spanned 2017-19. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 about the possibility of returning as the Punisher, Bernthal said: “I think if there’s any let up on that character, you do a disservice to the character, to every iteration of the character, to every comic book that’s come before, and to all of the unbelievable fans of the character. This character means so much to people in the military. So like I said before, it’s not about whether you do the character; it’s about whether you can do it right, and I’m only interested in doing it right.”

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played classic supporting characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, are not expected to return for the new series. It is unclear whether those characters will be recast or excised from the story.

More on Daredevil: Born Again

is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin. The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.

However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.

The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5. Cox will be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, who will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.

Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt Michael Gandolfini Nikki M. James