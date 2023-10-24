“Loki” Director Kate Herron to Write Episode of “Doctor Who”

It seems Kate Herron has a thing for time travel. The director and executive producer of Marvel’s Loki is set to write an upcoming episode of Doctor Who, according to Deadline.

  • Herron directed and executive produced the entire first season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+.
  • Now, she is set to write an episode from the upcoming season of Doctor Who.
  • She will work with long-time collaborator Briony Redman on the new episode.
  • Together, the two have worked on a number of projects, including the sci-fi series Miss Universe and the short film Smear.
  • The episode they write will star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over as the 15th Doctor.

About Doctor Who:

  • ​​The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
  • David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
  • Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
  • Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.
