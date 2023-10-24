“Loki” Director Kate Herron to Write Episode of “Doctor Who”

It seems Kate Herron has a thing for time travel. The director and executive producer of Marvel’s Loki is set to write an upcoming episode of Doctor Who, according to Deadline.

Herron directed and executive produced the entire first season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+

on Now, she is set to write an episode from the upcoming season of Doctor Who .

. She will work with long-time collaborator Briony Redman on the new episode.

Together, the two have worked on a number of projects, including the sci-fi series Miss Universe and the short film Smear .

and the short film . The episode they write will star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over as the 15th Doctor.

About Doctor Who: