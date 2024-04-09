Four More Recurring Cast Members Join the Fourth Season of “Only Murders in the Building”

Four more recurring cast additions have been added for the fourth season of the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

Richard Kind ( Inside Out ), Daphne Rubin-Vega ( Rent ), Catherine Cohen ( Home Sweet Home Alone ) and Jin Ha ( Devs ) will appear in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building in undisclosed recurring roles.

These all new characters will be integral to the twists and turns of the investigation into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage's (Steve Martin) stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival.

Multiple other guest stars have also been added for Season 4, including Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy – as well as three other recently announced recurring cast members

Last year’s major guest, Meryl Streep, will also be returning for the fourth season

Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex's recap of the season 3 finale