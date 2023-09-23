Neil Patrick Harris Appears as the Toymaker in New “Doctor Who” Trailer

Doctor Who is set to return in just a couple of months and a new trailer for the upcoming 60th Anniversary Specials was shared today with a bit of a surprise. Neil Patrick Harris will portray the villain known as the Toymaker.

The new two-and-a-half-minute trailer sees Harris emerge as the villains, who was last seen in 1966.

The trailer also sees the return of the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce, or UNIT, with Jemma Redgrave reprising her iconic role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Watch the new trailer below:

returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air after that.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland and Disney+ Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.

What they’re saying:

Russell T Davies: “This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”

