Neil Patrick Harris Appears as the Toymaker in New “Doctor Who” Trailer

Doctor Who is set to return in just a couple of months and a new trailer for the upcoming 60th Anniversary Specials was shared today with a bit of a surprise. Neil Patrick Harris will portray the villain known as the Toymaker.
- The new two-and-a-half-minute trailer sees Harris emerge as the villains, who was last seen in 1966.
- The trailer also sees the return of the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce, or UNIT, with Jemma Redgrave reprising her iconic role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.
- Watch the new trailer below:
- Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.
- Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air after that.
- Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland and Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.
What they’re saying:
- Russell T Davies: “This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”
About Doctor Who:
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.