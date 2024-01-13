NFL to Reportedly Take an Equity Stake in ESPN

The New York Post is reporting that the NFL could potentially be taking an equity stake in ESPN.

What’s Happening:

As part of a potential agreement, Disney-owned ESPN would take control of NFL Media, which includes NFL Network, and the league would receive equity in ESPN.

For the long-term viability of ESPN aligning with the most powerful sports league would enhance its position as the network plans to move to direct to consumer by 2025.

The owners and players need to be involved in the equity agreement because of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the two sides that calls for them to share revenues.

It is unclear how an equity stake in ESPN would be accounted for in the CBA.

The NFL has been trying to sell off its network for some time now, including recent talks with ESPN, Amazon, CBS, Fox, NBC and YouTube.

NFL Media consists of NFL Network, NFL.com, Red Zone, NFL Films and NFL+.



