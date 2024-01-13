NFL to Reportedly Take an Equity Stake in ESPN

The New York Post is reporting that the NFL could potentially be taking an equity stake in ESPN.
What’s Happening:
- As part of a potential agreement, Disney-owned ESPN would take control of NFL Media, which includes NFL Network, and the league would receive equity in ESPN.
- For the long-term viability of ESPN aligning with the most powerful sports league would enhance its position as the network plans to move to direct to consumer by 2025.
- The owners and players need to be involved in the equity agreement because of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the two sides that calls for them to share revenues.
- It is unclear how an equity stake in ESPN would be accounted for in the CBA.
- The NFL has been trying to sell off its network for some time now, including recent talks with ESPN, Amazon, CBS, Fox, NBC and YouTube.
- NFL Media consists of NFL Network, NFL.com, Red Zone, NFL Films and NFL+.
