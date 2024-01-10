ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Audio Sign Deal with Kenny Beecham’s “Enjoy Basketball”

ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Audio have signed a digital content partnership with Kenny Beecham’s Enjoy Basketball, a media and lifestyle brand for basketball fans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beecham’s Enjoy Basketball launched in 2022 as a creator of digital content, an apparel line and an NBA newsletter for over fans.

The Enjoy Basketball Podcast Network launched this month.

Under this new agreement, the NBA podcast Through The Wire will be rebranded Numbers on the Board, with Omaha Audio and ESPN distributing.

The deal will also see new digital shows, alternate broadcasts and branded content to be produced with Enjoy Basketball.

Omaha Audio launched in June 2022 and offers 14 audio and digital shows around the NFL, College Football, NBA, general sports opinion and sports gambling.

Omaha’s lineup includes former Warriors GM Bob Myers, NFL analyst Mina Kimes, former Alabama quarterback and national champion Greg McElroy, and all-pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What they’re saying: