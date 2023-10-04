Hulu Releases “Creatures of the Night” Music Video from Season 3 Finale of “Only Murders in the Building”

With the reveal of just who killed Ben Glenroy, Hulu is celebrating the third season finale of Only Murders in the Building by releasing a music video of “Creatures of the Night.”

Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “Creatures of the Night” is one of many musical numbers featured in the latest season of the hit Hulu series.

In the final episode of the season, the song was performed at the opening night of Death Rattle Dazzle by Martin Short’s Oliver and Steve Martin’s Charles, along with the ensemble cast.

Watch the performance for yourself below, and be sure to check out Alex's recap of the finale

The full soundtrack to Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is now available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).

Missing Only Murders already? Fear not, for the series has been renewed for a fourth season!