Photos: Searchlight Pictures Sends Out “Bella Baxter Bakery Bag” In Promotion of “Poor Things” Home Media Release

This morning we were delighted to receive at our doorstep a “Bella Baxter Bakery Bag” from our friends at Searchlight Pictures in promotion of the home media release for the highly acclaimed Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things, which is nominated for 11 Oscars at this weekend’s upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

The Bella Baxter Bakery Bag was assembled by the Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market, located at the Original Farmer’s Market at 3rd and Fairfax in the heart of Los Angeles. The assortment is “inspired by the film’s whimsical hybrid creatures, including the croissant/eclair ‘Croiclaire’ and one-of-a-kind cookies French Bulldog/Duck ‘Bark-Quacker’.” Plus, the colors, flavors and shapes of the pastries “reflect the countries Bella traveled” in the gorgeous-looking film. The pastries and a limited number of themed canvas bags (as pictured below) will be available for purchase at Monsieur Marcel through Oscar weekend.

Also included in the Bella Baxter Bakery Bag were a French baguette and a jar of Monsieur Marcel’s “Hello Cupcake” gummy cupcakes. According to the press release included in the bag, the Gourmet Market has been “a cornerstone of The Original Farmer’s Market, a historic landmark in Los Angeles for 30 years.” It is “a French family owned and operated specialty goods retailer; home to a finely curated selection of the best wines, cheeses, and culinary ingredients from the world’s most talented producers.” As someone with celiac disease this is all so tantalizing but completely inedible for me (the contents of the bag being almost entirely made of gluten), but my wife and our friends are certainly going to enjoy them at the Oscar party we are attending on Sunday. For myself however, I can certainly appreciate the aesthetics of both the pastries and the wonderfully bizarre movie from Searchlight Pictures.

Poor Things is available right now via digital download and to stream via Hulu. The film will also be released on DVD and Blu-ray this coming Tuesday, March 12th.