“Deadpool” Star Ryan Reynolds Calls Upon Fans to Drown Out “Deadpool 3” Spoilers

Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, has taken to social media and asked fans to
not overuse the phrase #DeadpoolLeaks or #DeadpoolSpoilers, as it might ruin search results for those looking for ill-gotten on-set photos.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this morning, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to social media to share that the film series began with a leak, and he wants to get in on the fun as spoilers continue to run rampant for the still in-production Deadpool 3.
- He just asks that fans PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks,” as he says “it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops” before hashtagging his post on X with, “#DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop.”
- The actor also went on to the Threads platform and shared the same thing:
- Deadpool 3 has been the focus of plenty of leaked spoilers which have garnered lots of publicity during its filming in the UK, and the set pics hint at the film’s plot as well as which Marvel characters may appear in the film.
- Reynolds attached several images with his posts (which are not real), and suggested that others use those hashtags likely with the hopes that they will be flooded with fake posts and shopped images, thus urging fans and websites to stop spreading spoilers while the film is still in production.
More on Deadpool 3:
- Production on Deadpool 3 paused when the strike began back in July, and is now reportedly set to resume as early as January.
- That news of the delay came just a few days after Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, shared a first look at Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- It has also been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years for Deadpool 3.
- Other new and returning cast members include:
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
- Morena Baccarin (“Vanessa”)
- Stefan Kapicic (“Colossus”)
- Rob Delaney (“Peter”)
- Brianna Hildebrand (“Negasonic Teenage Warhead”)
- Shioli Kutsuna (“Yukio”)
- Karan Soni (“Dopinder”)
- Leslie Uggams (“Blind Al”)
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.
