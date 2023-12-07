“Deadpool” Star Ryan Reynolds Calls Upon Fans to Drown Out “Deadpool 3” Spoilers

Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn