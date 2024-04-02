Searchlight Pictures to Release Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” Theatrically This October

After acquiring the film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures will release Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain on October 18th, according to Deadline.
- Eisenberg (The Social Network) stars in A Real Pain alongside new Emmy-winner Kieran Culkin (Succession) as mismatched cousins David and Benji. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother, but older tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family’s history.
- Also starring in A Real Pain are:
- Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Kurt Egyiawan (Beasts of No Nation)
- Liza Sadovy (A Small Light)
- Daniel Oreskes (Only Murders in the Building)
- In addition to starring in A Real Pain, the film is also directed by Eisenberg.
- The film is produced by Topic and Fruit Tree, with Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ewa Puszczynska, Jennifer Semler, Eisenberg and Emma Stone.
- A Real Pain will be released theatrically on October 18th, right in the thick of awards season.
- Check out Alex’s review of A Real Pain from a screening during Sundance.
