Searchlight Pictures to Release Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” Theatrically This October

After acquiring the film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures will release Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain on October 18th, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Eisenberg (The Social Network) stars in A Real Pain alongside new Emmy-winner Kieran Culkin (Succession) as mismatched cousins David and Benji. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother, but older tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family’s history.
  • Also starring in A Real Pain are:
    • Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
    • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
    • Kurt Egyiawan (Beasts of No Nation)
    • Liza Sadovy (A Small Light)
    • Daniel Oreskes (Only Murders in the Building)
  • In addition to starring in A Real Pain, the film is also directed by Eisenberg.
  • The film is produced by Topic and Fruit Tree, with Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ewa Puszczynska, Jennifer Semler, Eisenberg and Emma Stone.
  • A Real Pain will be released theatrically on October 18th, right in the thick of awards season.
  • Check out Alex’s review of A Real Pain from a screening during Sundance.

