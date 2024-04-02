Searchlight Pictures to Release Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” Theatrically This October

After acquiring the film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures will release Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain on October 18th, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Eisenberg ( The Social Network ) stars in A Real Pain alongside new Emmy-winner Kieran Culkin ( Succession ) as mismatched cousins David and Benji. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother, but older tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family’s history.

) stars in A Real Pain alongside new Emmy-winner Kieran Culkin ( ) as mismatched cousins David and Benji. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother, but older tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family’s history. Also starring in A Real Pain are: Jennifer Grey ( Ferris Bueller's Day Off ) Will Sharpe ( The White Lotus ) Kurt Egyiawan ( Beasts of No Nation ) Liza Sadovy ( A Small Light ) Daniel Oreskes ( Only Murders in the Building )

are: In addition to starring in A Real Pain , the film is also directed by Eisenberg.

, the film is also directed by Eisenberg. The film is produced by Topic and Fruit Tree, with Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ewa Puszczynska, Jennifer Semler, Eisenberg and Emma Stone.

A Real Pain will be released theatrically on October 18th, right in the thick of awards season.

will be released theatrically on October 18th, right in the thick of awards season. Check out Alex’s review A Real Pain from a screening during Sundance.

More Searchlight Pictures News: