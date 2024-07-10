Writer Now Attached To Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Film

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars film has found its writer.
What’s Happening:
- Writer Jonathan Tropper is now attached to write the Shawn Levy directed Star Wars film currently in the works, reports Deadline.
- Levy is directing the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, whilst also known as The Adam Project and Free Guy.
- The Adam Project was co-written by Tropper, who has also written This Is Where I Leave You and Kodachrome, among other works.
- There is no timeline for this release, with the only two confirmed Star Wars films coming being the Daisy Ridley-led sequel and The Mandalorian & Grogu.
