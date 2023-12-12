Disney Junior’s Travis Braun Tops The Black List 2023

The annual Black List was released today and the top spot went to a script by a Disney Junior mainstay.

What’s Happening:

This year’s number one slot on The Black List Bad Boy .

. Bad Boy follows a rescue dog that “suspects his loving new owner is a serial killer.”

follows a rescue dog that “suspects his loving new owner is a serial killer.” The script hails from Travis Braun, who is the creator and executive producer of Disney Junior’s Pupstruction and T.O.T.S .

and . The Black List, released in December every year, compiles the most respected and sought after scripts in Hollywood that have yet to be produced.

Scripts which are voted to be featured on The Black List often go on to much acclaim, either kickstarting a new career or producing a critically adored film. (i.e. Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, Spotlight)

