Disney Junior’s Travis Braun Tops The Black List 2023

The annual Black List was released today and the top spot went to a script by a Disney Junior mainstay.
What’s Happening:
- This year’s number one slot on The Black List is for a script entitled Bad Boy.
- Bad Boy follows a rescue dog that “suspects his loving new owner is a serial killer.”
- The script hails from Travis Braun, who is the creator and executive producer of Disney Junior’s Pupstruction and T.O.T.S.
- The Black List, released in December every year, compiles the most respected and sought after scripts in Hollywood that have yet to be produced.
- Scripts which are voted to be featured on The Black List often go on to much acclaim, either kickstarting a new career or producing a critically adored film. (i.e. Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, Spotlight)
