“The Marvels” Arrives On Disney+ Next Month

After a box office run that was anything but Higher, Further, or Faster, the latest film from Marvel Studios, The Marvels is set to make its Disney+ debut next month.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has revealed that their latest film, The Marvels, is coming to Disney+, arriving on the streaming service next month on February 7th.

is coming to Disney+, arriving on the streaming service next month on February 7th. The Marvels arrived in theaters in early November of last year, but had a less-than-stellar performance at the Box Office. After only four weeks in theaters, Disney said it will no longer report the weekend box office earnings of The Marvels , issuing a note to the press that said, “With The Marvels box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.”

Since its debut, The Marvels has brought in about $81 million domestically and a total of $197 million worldwide. That comes in considerably lower than the $134 million (domestic) and $264 million (worldwide) earned by The Incredible Hulk, which previously held the title of lowest-earning MCU film.

has brought in about $81 million domestically and a total of $197 million worldwide. That comes in considerably lower than the $134 million (domestic) and $264 million (worldwide) earned by , which previously held the title of lowest-earning MCU film. In The Marvels , Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.

Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.

The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

