Toy Fair 2023: Hasbro Showcase (Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers, Furby, Play-Doh, Monopoly, and More!)

Disney isn’t the only company celebrating a century of fun in 2023. Hasbro was founded on December 6th, 1923, by Henry and Hillel Hassenfeld, and at this year’s Toy Fair, Hasbro’s showcase welcomed attendees by calling out this major milestone. In just a moment, we’ll review everything Hasbro put on display this year, including licensed Marvel and Star Wars toys for kids and collectors. But first, let’s get nostalgic.

Mr. Potato Head is among Hasbro’s longest-running homegrown brands, although Tonka Trucks predates the plug-in tater (Hasbro acquired the metal construction vehicle line in 1991). Star Wars fans will be familiar with Kenner and one of their biggest products was the Easy-Bake Oven, which debuted in 1963 (Hasbro acquired Kenner in 1993). As a child of the 80s, my attention was focused on toys that also had an animated series, like Transformers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Jem and the Holograms, and Pound Puppies. What’s fun about this wall is that many of these brands are still in production, with brand-new toys from these lines showcased this year.

Marvel

We begin our look at Marvel toys with the preschool line from Disney Junior’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (ages 3 and up). These new toys tie into the upcoming 3rd season, and the centerpiece of the line is the new Web-Spinners Playset (MSRP $199.99). This is Team Spidey’s brand-new Web-Quarters from Season 3, built for them by Iron Man after the new baddie Zola destroyed the previous version.

Standing 27 inches tall, this Web-Quarters Playset features 360-degree play and comes with a 4-inch Spidey figure, a 7-inch vehicle, and four accessories that can attach and detach from the playset. A secret tunnel allows Spidey to make a quick getaway into the garage. The playset’s eyes light up, and buttons activate 50 sounds and phrases.

The 10-inch tall Electronic Suit Up Spidey (MSRP $33.99) features a mask that kids can flip up and down to reveal Peter Parker’s face. When they do, they activate sounds and phrases from the series, and make Spidey’s chest light up. One of his wrists can launch one of two included web projectiles, while his other wrist holds a web with a spinning action.

Web Spinners Action Figures (available in Spidey, Ghost, and Miles Morales) are 4-inch figures that each come with a sidekick bot, a backpack, and a web-spinning accessory (MSRP: $11.99). Also in the 4-inch line are action figures with spinner vehicles. These figures have a detachable helmet and the vehicles automatically spin when the wheels are rolled. Available in Spidey with Hover Spinner, Ghost-Spider with Glide Spinner, and Miles with Drill Spinner.

Aging up a little bit (to ages 4 and up), Hasbro’s playline action figures includes a lot more Spider-Man, plus some of his Avengers pals. Coming in January is the playline Avengers Epic Hero Series action figures. Each action figure retails for $9.99 and comes with a detachable accessory.

Characters in the lineup include Iron Man, Steve Rogers’ Captain America, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Incredible Hulk, Thor, and Thanos. A Black Panther and vehicle set will also be part of this wave.

Currently available are new water-based Spider-Man toys known as Web Splashers. For ages 4 and up, the Spider-Man Crawl ‘N Blast Spider (MSRP: $54.99) comes with a 4-inch Spider-Man action figure and vehicle with 8 legs that move up and down as the wheels turn. It can blast web projectiles and also has pincers for capturing enemies. The spider’s head is detachable and can be filled with water, which can be squirted at the push of a button. For ages 5 and up is the Spider-Man Strike ‘N Splash Blaster (MSRP: $29.99), a wearable web shooter that first NERF darts and water.

Moving up to the collector’s market, Hasbro recently announced a new wave of Marvel Legends figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home. All three Spideys were on display, as well as MJ and Green Goblin. Pre-orders for all three Spider-Man figures sold out within an hour of being on Hasbro Pulse, but they are still available from Entertainment Earth, as a complete wave or individually (MSRP: $24.99)

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Toby McGuire)

The Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

MJ (Zendaya)

At a higher price point is Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), who comes with his armor-glider and all-and a few lethal upgrades.

Star Wars

Blasting off to a galaxy far, far away, Disney Junior’s hit new series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures offers lots of ways for younglings to interact with the force. Hasbro has a full line of exciting products just in time for the holiday season.

One of the most iconic elements of Star Wars is the lightsaber, and just like the younglings in the show, kids can practice their own skills with these Young Jedi Adventures Training Lightsabers (MSRP: $9.99). Inspired by the training sabers wielded by Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs, these lightsabers feature each character’s face on the hilt, which was also created with little hands in mind. A 3-segmented blade extends with the flick of a wrist, and they light up at the press of a button. They light up, make swooshing sounds when wielded, and even include a few phrases from the show.

Nobody can resist the adorable power of Nubs, and the same is true of the new Jabberin’ Jedi Nubs plush (MSRP: $59.99). His lightsaber lights up and makes sounds, and Nubs also responds when you squeeze his tummy. It’s easy to get lost in his acrylic eyes, but best of all, he’s super cuddly.

Action figures have been a core part of the Star Wars brand since the first film was released in 1977. Younglings can get a jumpstart on their own collection with these 4-inch figures for ages 3 and up (MSRP: $6.99). Each figure has multiple points of articulation and comes with accessories. Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nubs, and Yoda are available now.

Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nubs, and Nash Darango are also racing in their speeder bikes with action figure and vehicle sets (MSRP: $16.99).

Kick things up a notch with the Tenoo Jedi Temple Playset (MSRP: $89.99), the ultimate playground for your Young Jedi Adventures action figures. It comes with 4-inch action figures of Kai Brightstar and a training droid, a Lightsaber accessory, and a hologram Yoda.

The temple offers lots of kinetic fun, like a swinging vine, a vine slide, Force push panels, and “floating” rocks. Recreating the environment from the show, it also features a classroom area and sleeping quarters. Oh yeah, and it lights up and makes sounds.

Hasbro had lots of other Star Wars products on display. We’ll continue in the playline space a bit longer before moving on to the collectible Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage Collection.

Our own Star Wars expert, Mike Celestino, recently did an unboxing of several products from Ahsoka, including the Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic Droid (MSRP: $72.99) and Galactic Action Ahsoka Figure ($29.99).

Ahsoka Tano has been added to the Lightsaber Squad (MSRP: $8.99), joining other classic Star Wars characters. The character-inspired hilt has a white extendable blade.

Take your favorite Star Wars droids wherever you go with the new Star Wars: Droidables (MSRP: $19.99). An “expressive, destressive sidekick,” each droid features more than 20 light and sound effects inspired by the characters. They react as you roll their heads around, which makes them express an emotion and may even yield some fun surprises. Available in R2-D2, BB-8, and Chopper, batteries included.

From The Mandalorian comes the new Lightsaber Forge Ultimate Mandalorian Masterworks Set (MSRP: $59.99). This set comes with all of the pieces to create the Darksaber, an electro-bayonet, and a conceal & reveal vibro-blade. All of the pieces are compatible with other Lightsaber Forge products and can be mixed and matched within this set and across other releases, giving kids countless ways to create their own customized Star Wars weapons.

New to the Star Wars Mission Fleet line is Mando’s N-1 Starfighter (MSRP: $22.99). This set comes with a 2.5-inch-scale Mandalorian figure with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, a Grogu figure, and a Darksaber accessory in addition to The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter ship. The cockpit opens up for the Mandalorian toy, and there’s even a hatch for Grogu to sit.

The blind-box Star Wars Bounty Collection Series 6 includes six figures to collect (MSRP: $8.99) split between four characters. There are two Grogu’s, two L0-LA59’s, an R2-D2, and a BD-1 droid.

Seguing into the collector market, we start with Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter (MSRP: $131.99). This 3.75-inch scale vehicle and figure set is highly detailed and comes in packaging that evokes the classic Kenner releases. The fully articulate Mandalorian figure fits inside the cockpit and also comes with a Grogu figure.

You’ll spot a few other figures from The Vintage Collection in the photos below, inspired by the new series Ahsoka. Each one retails for $16.99, with Ahsoka Tano, General Hera Syndulla, and an HK-87 Assassin Droid as part of the collection.

Switching to The Black Series, a 6-inch Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Chopper, and an HK-87 Assassin Droid from the new Disney+ series recently joined the collection (MSRP: $24.99).

It’s time to start thinking about Life Day decor with new Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Edition figures (MSRP: $27.99). New releases this year include an Ewok, a Mandalorian Scout Trooper (Ugly Christmas Sweater), a Purge Trooper (Nutcracker), a Snow Trooper, a KX Security Droid, and a Jawa with Salacious B. Crumb.

In honor of the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi, a new Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber (ages 14 and up, MSRP: $278.99), which promises to be “The most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet.” This edition is based on the saber’s appearance in Return of the Jedi, which was also recreated for Luke’s appearance in The Mandalorian. Featuring advanced LED, turning the blade on activates progressive ignition. Special effects include blaster deflection and a wall-cutting feature. This release includes a display stand, compatible with or without the blade.

Closing out Hasbro’s Star Wars display is The Black Series Scout Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet (Ages 14 and up, MSRP: $131.99). Inspired by Return of the Jedi, this wearable collectible features an electronic voice distortion effect (utilizing 1 AAA battery, not included) in addition to screen-accurate details.

Transformers

One of the most popular characters from the Transformers franchise, Bumblebee, is available through several new releases. The star of the line is the Beast-Mode Bumblebee action figure (ages 6 and up, MSRP $49.99). This 10″ figure can convert between a vehicle, robot, and eagle beast. A button activates 15 sound effects and phrases, plus it comes with a sword accessory that can be attached in each mode. Another fun option is the Beast Alliance Combiners 2-Pack: Bumblebee & Snarlsaber (ages 8 and up, MSRP $19.99), which can be combined with other characters from the line. Even smaller is the Transformers Earthspark Tacticon Bumblebee (ages 6 and up, MSRP: $5.99), a 2.5-inch figure that transforms in just one step at the touch of a finger.

Kids can pretend to be Bumblebee and Optimus Primal with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Masks (Ages 6 and up, MSRP: $34.99). These 9-inch wearable masks are transformers themselves, able to become robot action figures.

The Transformers Studio Series recently expanded with some new entries. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Rhinox (Ages 8 and up, $24.99), is a 6.5″ action figure that converts from robot to rhinoceros in 29 steps and comes with a hammer accessory and a Peruvian Jungle Discovery backdrop. Transformers Rise of the Beasts 104 Nightbird (Ages 8 and up, $24.99) stands 4.5″ tall and features classic conversion between robot and Nissan Skyline GTR R33 mode in 21 steps and comes with an Attack at the Museum backdrop scene. Transformers Rise of the Beasts 105 Mirage (Ages 8 and up, $24.99) stands 4.5″ tall and converts from robot to Porsche 911 Carrerain 25 steps, with a New York City Getaway backdrop. And the coup de grace is the Transformers Rise of the Beasts 106 Optimus Primal (Ages 8 and up, $54.99), which is coming soon. This figure stands 8.5″ tall and converts from robot to gorilla in 34 steps, with a Peruvian Jungle Discovery backdrop.

Coming in January is a collaboration between Transformers and NERF with the Transformers: Earthspark Cyber-Sleeve Battle Blaster (Ages 6 and up, MSRP $14.99). This blaster fires NERF darts, but can also be transformed into Mo Malto’s CyberSword from the animated series.

My Little Pony

From the Netflix series My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale, the My Little Pony Mini World Magic Mare Stream Playset (Ages 5 and up, MSRP: $34.99) allows kids to build out their mini world. The camper comes with 5 1-inch figures of Sunny Starscout, Izzy Moonbow, Princess Pipp Petals, Zipp Storm, and Hitch Trailblazer. Kids can plug in scene pieces to create the ultimate trailer, with optional bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a backyard. The playset is also tactile, with squishy grass and soft blankets for the ponies to sleep under.

Furby

First debuting in 1998, Furby recently made a successful relaunch with this refreshed interactive toy (ages 6 and up, MSRP: $69.99). Available in purple or coral, This most recent version comes with accessories in the form of clip-on accessories, which can also be used to create friendship bracelets. One of the charms is shaped like pizza, which can be fed to Furby.

Like the original release, Furby can talk to other Furbys, so watch out when they get together. They feature 5 voice-activated modes that include games like Dance Party, Copy Cat, Tell My Fortune, Let’s Chill, and Lightshow (their ears glow). The plush friend also loves hugs and pats on the head.

Play-Doh

Whose childhood didn’t include a little Play-Doh? Hasbro has whipped up some new playsets, like the Play-Doh Ultimate Ice Cream Playset (Ages 3 and up, MSRP: $94.99). It includes 27 tools to create pretend frozen treats, with the top of the truck holding a soft serve pump that Play-Doh can be cranked through. There’s a sprinkle maker, candy molds, and even a cash register with molds to make Play-Doh money. The set comes with 12 cans of Play-Doh modeling compound in various ice cream colors. And best of all, when playtime is over, the truck becomes a storage space for all of the pieces.

The Play-Doh Busy Chef’s Restaurant (Ages 3 and up, MSRP: $24.99) offers more pretend food play. Kids take over the kitchen at this establishment, using stampers to create pizza, burgers, pasta, and chicken. A lever allows them to speed up productivity by stamping two at a time. There’s even a menu board to add to the fun. Also on display was the Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Ultimate Bubble Lab (Ages 3 and up, MSRP: $24.99), which uses Nickelodeon Slime to create colorful bubbles without having to get gooey. A bubble wand lets them put on a show with their bubble slime creation.

Do you have kids who are new to Play-Doh? The Play-Doh All-in-One Creativity Starter Station Activity Table Playset (Ages 3 and up, MSRP: $49.99) is a great place to start. The top of this activity table can be flipped over to provide a flat surface, or a 3D side that includes a waterfall maker, vehicle, animals, and stamps. It comes with 6 colors of modeling compound and it also doubles as a Play-Doh storage container.

NERF

NERF Ball is now an official sport (learn more at Hasbro.com). On display at Toy Fair were new battery-powered NERF guns that pack a real punch. The more affordable option is the NERF Elite 2.0 Double Punch (Ages 8 and up, MSRP: $34.99), which has two rapid alternating barrels and comes with 50 NERF Elite 2.0 foam darts in two colors. Coming October 15th for advanced NERF athletes is the NERF Pro Stryfe X (Ages 14 and up, MSRP $149.99), which fires half-dart blasters (30 included) and also comes with ANSI Z87.1+ and EN 166 compliant PPE eyewear for protection during battles. The blaster has a semi-auto firing mechanism, reaching speeds of up to 150 feet per second velocity, powered by an 11.1V 1000mAh LiPo rechargeable battery (USB-A to USB-C charging cable included).

The ultimate stocking stuffer this Christmas is the NERF Elite 2.0 Jolly Dash (ages 8 and up, MSRP: $5.59). This miniature classic NERF has a candy cane overlay and comes with 2 colorful foam darts.

Peppa Pig

Now that Peppa Pig is a theme park, Hasbro is taking the lovable pig on some fun new adventures. Peppa’s Cruise Ship (Ages 3 and up, MSRP: $49.99) finds her off on an all-inclusive 3-level ship that includes a main deck, jungle-themed dining room, and a slide that leads into a ball pit. Comes with 3 figurines and 13 accessories.

Peppa’s Waterpark Playset (Ages 3 and up, MSRP: $29.99) comes with figures of Peppa and George, who can be changed into their swimsuits. They can ride the slide on a flamingo floatie, which leads into the swimming pool. Comes with 15 pieces.

Hasbro Games

The classic sleuthing game Clue gets a few updates. Clue Conspiracy (Ages 14 and up, MSRP: $24.99) finds classic Clue characters visiting the Black Adder Resort where it’s revealed that somebody amongst you intends to murder the hotel manager, Mr. Coral. The resort is full of deadly traps as you work to protect Mr. Coral and unmask the intended killer. But as you play, you may just find yourself sabotaged.

Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel Game (Ages 10 and up, MSRP: $16.99) is another sequel that adds an escape room element to the game. The original Clue characters attend the memorial of Mr. Body at The Midnight Hotel. While there, somebody tries to steal the blackmail evidence and the sleuths must figure out the who, what, and where in order to get out. Once freed, players make an accusation to see if they win.

The classic game of Risk was famous for its ability to go on forever, so Hasbro has come up with a solution: Risk Strike (Ages 10 and up, MSRP: $21.99). This easy-to-set-up fast-paced game can be played in 20 minutes. 2 to 5 players compete to dominate the most continents by rolling the dice to battle rivals for one of the 42 continent cards. By collecting a complete set of continent cards, players receive one domination coin and need two coins total to win the match.

The party game Twister is now more comfortable in the new upright version, Twister Air (Ages 8 and up, MSRP: $19.99). This app-enabled AR update comes with 8 colorful bands, which are placed on your wrists and ankles (There’s also the option to use just the hand bands). With a device resting on the included stand, players can see colors that appear on the screen as the music plays. You have to move your hands and feet to swipe the dots away, and sometimes they require a specific motion to clear them. Points are earned and players occasionally needs to switch sides and work together to clear them.

Hasbro wouldn’t leave out reinventing one of their most timeless games, Monopoly. The new Monopoly Chance (Ages 8 and up, MSRP: $19.99) takes the original property ownership concept and pairs it with a war-like card game, allowing games to be completed in around 20 minutes. Players are issued a token deck that consists of cash cards, bankrupt cards, and strategy cards. Rolling the dice determines how many cards a player can flip over, and players then compete to buy properties around the board. As you acquire property, you add a building to your skyline. The first player with a full skyline wins!

Don’t worry, the classic Monopoly game isn’t going anywhere, as evidenced by two new overlays. First up is Monopoly: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition (Ages 8 and up, MSRP: $21.99). There are a few uniquely Mario twists to this edition, such as replacing paper money with Mario coins. And just to shake things up, Bowser is playing too, and he can steal properties, coins, and send players to jail. Thankfully, there are a few warpipes on the board that create shortcuts.

It’s a rare day when you see Hasbro licensing something from Mattel, which is the case with the Monopoly: Barbie Edition (Ages 8 and up, MSRP: $24.99). The pawns are pink zink tokens shaped like Barbie, a dog, a shoe, a sportscar, a speedboat, and a roller skate. Instead of trying to become a real estate tycoon, players are trying to build their very own Barbie Dreamhouse (which is what replaces hotels in this version).

There are a few Barbie twists on the classic rules, like drawing a “Be Anything” card that gives each player a career, which becomes relevant if they roll a “B” on the dice. Chance and Community Chest are now “Dream Career” and “Dream Closet.”

Dungeons & Dragons

On display in the Dungeons & Dragons section was the alternate cover art version of the recently released adventure book, Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk (Ages 12 and up, MSRP: $59.95), available at specialty retailers. The hardcover adventure book includes Lost Mine of Phandelver, two dozen new creatures, a magic appendix and a double-sided poster map. Releasing on October 17th is Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse (Ages 12 and up, MSRP: $84.99). “An adventure setting spanning the infinite realities of the world’s greatest roleplaying game. Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse contains everything a Dungeon Master needs to run adventures and campaigns set in Sigil and the Outlands, as well as new options for players who want to create characters prepared to explore the planes. The product is packaged in a slipcase, and includes Sigil and the Outlands (96-page hardcover setting book), Turn of Fortune’s Wheel (96-page hardcover adventure book), Morte’s Planar Parade (64-page hardcover bestiary book), a double-sided poster map and a sturdy four-panel DM screen.

Onto the game itself, Dungeons & Dragons: The Deck of Many Things (Ages 12 and up, MSRP: $99.99) arrives November 14th in both a standard edition and a game shop exclusive alternate cover. Includes The Book of Many Things (192-page hardcover source book), The Deck of Many Things (66-card deck), The Deck of Many Things Reference Guide (80-page hardcover book), and a deck box for storage.

Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering fans can visit the Secret Lair to pre-order limited-release card packs, including Ponies: The Galloping 2 | Extra Life, plus Bugs, Bands, and Blockbusters.

Arriving on November 14th, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan (Ages 13 and up) returns players to the dinosaur plane, along with some familiar faces from Jurassic World. “The adventure follows different factions as they race to discover treasures and answers to new mysteries in a secret world hidden beneath the surface.”

No, there won’t be another One Ring card in the November 10th holiday release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (famously owned by Post Malone). That larger-than-life card was just on display for the fun of it. Jumpstart Vol. 2 Boosters contain 20 Magic cards per pack (2 Rare cards and 2 Land foil cards). Scene Boxes come with 3 Set Booster packs (12 cards each, 1-4 of which will be rare) and 6 exclusive borderless cards with art that creates the scene on that box, along with a display stand (they can also be played if desired).

As you can see, Hasbro offers a lot of fun ways to play for kids and kidults. Click here to read more of this year’s coverage from Toy Fair.

