Varada Sethu Confirmed to Join Cast of “Doctor Who,” Joining Both Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson

Back in January, it was reported that Varada Sethu would replace Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday as the new companion of the Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa’s second season of Doctor Who in 2025. Now, BBC has confirmed that Sethu will be joining the series, but not necessarily to replace Gibson.

Varada Sethu will step aboard the TARDIS in season two, joining both Gatwa and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Millie Gibson made her debut as Ruby Sunday, the new companion of the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in the Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

In January, it was being reported that Ruby will not appear in the 2024 Christmas special and will only make a handful of appearances in Ncuti’s second season as the Doctor, set to air in 2025.

The decision was reportedly made by showrunner Russell T Davies last year after filming on her initial run of episodes ended.

Ruby was expected to appear in just three of the eight episodes, with one of them a standalone story wrapping up the character’s journey with the Doctor.

Sethu recently appeared in Star Wars : Andor on Disney+.

on Disney+. She has also appeared in the Sky action series Strike Back , Jurassic World Dominion and Now You See Me 2 .

, and . A guest companion will likely appear alongside Gatwa in the 2024 Christmas special.

Doctor Who returns for a full season of adventures Disney+

What they’re saying: