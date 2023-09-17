What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – September 17th-23rd

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Becoming Frida Kahlo When: Tuesday, September 19th, at 9/8c on PBS What: A 3-part documentary series that profiles the true Frida Kahlo behind the mythical artist.

American Horror Story : Delicate When: Wednesday, September 20th, at 10/8c on FX What: The 12th installment of FX’s hit horror series is the first to be based on a novel, Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition .

No One Will Save You When: Friday, September 22nd, on Hulu What: Kaitlyn Dever ( Rosaline ) stars in this thriller about an isolated woman who faces off against extra-terrestrials.

Spy Kids: Armageddon When: Friday, September 22nd, on Netflix What: The 5th installment in the Spy Kids franchise finds Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi as a pair of spies whose kids need to come to their rescue.

Cassandro When: Friday, September 22nd, on Prime Video What: Gael García Bernal (Pixar’s Coco ) stars in this biopic about Saúl Armendáriz, better known by his wrestling name Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.”



Sunday, September 17th

New TV Shows

60 Minutes – Season 56 Premiere – 7:30/6:30 on CBS 60 MINUTES, the most successful broadcast in television history, is in its 56th season on the CBS Television Network.

– Season 56 Premiere – 7:30/6:30 on Building Roots – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-PG Husband and wife renovation duo Ben and Cristi Dozier will bring more high-altitude, high-design transformations to HGTV in a new season of Building Roots. Throughout the eight-episode season, the Doziers will work with families looking to put down roots in their hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. In each episode, they will dream up elevated designs that draw inspiration from the area's sweeping mountain vistas, red clay canyons and winding river bends.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-PG The Gold – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ THE GOLD is inspired by the real-life events that took place on November 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. According to detectives, what started as a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery became a seminal event in British criminal history that’s remarkable not only for the scale of the theft – at the time the biggest in world history – but for its wider legacy. The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering; provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom; united blue- and white-collar criminals; and left controversy and murder in its wake.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Halloween Wars – Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.

– Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein – Series Premiere – Streaming on MGM+ This MGM+ original docuseries follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein whose crimes inspired such iconic films as Psycho and The Silence of the Lambs. With new reveals and never-before-heard recordings, viewers will be transported to late-1950s Middle America and submerged in Gein’s perverse mind. The series explores Gein’s upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother, his early grave robbing and murders, and the police’s discovery of his terrifying house of horrors.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

One Night Stand Murder – 8/7c on Lifetime Alyssa wakes up in a home that’s not hers and discovers a dead body. With no memory of how she got there, and no idea of who he was, Alyssa tries to piece together what exactly happened the night before. When everything seems to lead to more unanswered questions, the only thing Alyssa knows for certain is that she is now the prime suspect and has no choice but to clear her own name. Starring Casey Waller, Alex Trumble, Alisha Ricardi, Patrick Quinn, Tavarus Weems, and Sami Nye.

– 8/7c on

Monday, September 18th

New TV Shows

Academy of Country Music Honors – Special – 8/7c on FOX Four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will return for a third year to host the ceremony. Pearce will also grace the stage with a musical performance. Across the star-studded evening of live music and tributes, audiences will see additional performances from iconic country music artists, including ACM Lift Every Voice Award recipient BRELAND, ACM Award winner Chris Janson, 12-time ACM Award winning trio Lady A, 15-time ACM Award winner and 2018 ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban, three-time ACM Award winner Trisha Yearwood, four-time ACM Award nominee Brandy Clark, eight-time ACM Award nominee Jordan Davis, ACM Award nominated duo The War And Treaty, ACM Award nominee Bailey Zimmerman, as well as Emily Shackelton, Anne Wilson, and more. The full line-up of artists included in the FOX primetime special will be released in the coming weeks.

– Special – 8/7c on The Big Bake – Season 3 Premiere – 11/10c on Food Network – Competition – TV-PG Professional baking teams have five hours to design, bake and decorate grand-scale cake creations based on Halloween, holiday and spring themes. The bakers have to think big and bold for a shot at the $10,000 prize.

– Season 3 Premiere – 11/10c on Food Network – Competition – TV-PG Mrs. Sidhu Investigates – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV Adapted from the popular BBC 4 radio series, Mrs Sidhu Investigates follows Mrs. Sidhu (Meera Syal, The Kumars at No. 42, Yesterday, Anita and Me), a high-end caterer with a taste for crime who solves murders and other ghastly crimes amongst the affluent residents of Berkshire. A lifetime of being an “Indian Aunty,” invisible to the elite, has sharpened her skills as an investigator: an instinct for truth, a warmth with people and a persistent sense of nosiness. Recently widowed, Mrs. Sidhu juggles her new catering business with wrangling her wayward son, Tez (Gurjeet Singh, Ackley Bridge), all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law. Her forays into crime see her form an unofficial partnership with the world-weary DCI Burton (Craig Parkinson, Line of Duty, Grace), who reluctantly accepts that together, they’re an unbeatable crime fighting duo, much to the bemusement of his partner, DS Mint (Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Death in Paradise).

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

– Chapter 5 Premiere – Streaming on Neighbours – U.S. Premiere – Amazon Freevee The continuation of the long-running soap series, Neighbours—about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne—follows the finale in 2022, which was watched by millions of adoring fans.

– U.S. Premiere – Amazon

New Movies

Superpower – Streaming on Paramount+ Follows the events happening in Ukraine and the truth about Russia's invasion of the country.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, September 19th

New TV Shows

Becoming Frida Kahlo – Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS This new three-part documentary series strips away the myths to reveal the real Frida – a passionate and brilliant artist living through extraordinary times. Exploring the major events of Kahlo’s life, the show spotlights her complicated relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice. Their shared political commitment made both artists controversial figures – from their association with Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in Mexico to their paradoxical relationships with some of America’s wealthiest figures.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer – Special – Streaming on Netflix Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.

– Special – Streaming on Name That Tune – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX The beloved one-hour musical game show Celebrity Name That Tune returns for Season Three, featuring celebrity battles! Celebrity Name That Tune tests contestants’ music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Season Three will feature competitions with Olympians, former WNBA, NBA and NFL athletes, WWE wrestlers, Emmy-nominated actors, Grammy-nominated musicians, Broadway performers, former American Idol

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

The Saint of Second Chance – Streaming on Netflix Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name became both legendary and notorious in professional baseball as they introduced the fun at ballparks — giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. But it all came to a screeching halt when Mike blew up his father's career. Exiled from the game he loved, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way up from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself. After receiving distressing news, what started as a journey to reclaim the family legacy, became an opportunity to appreciate that family more fully. Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol), narrated by Jeff Daniels, and featuring Charlie Day as a younger Veeck, The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.



Wednesday, September 20th

New TV Shows

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12 Premiere – 10/9c on FX The latest season of American Horror Story is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition and marks the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel. The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby, reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

– Season 12 Premiere – 10/9c on Avoidance – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox Created and written by Romesh Ranganathan and Benjamin Green and starring Romesh Ranganathan, the BAFTA-winning actor and comedian behind the Netflix special The Cynic, Avoidance follows hapless anti-hero Jonathan who is struggling to get back on his feet after breaking up with partner Claire (Jessica Knappett, Ghosts). After Claire has accused him of being impossible to live with, and keen to avoid conflict at all costs, Jonathan moves in with his sister (Mandeep Dhillon, CSI: Vegas) and her wife (Lisa McGrillis, Mum). For the sake of his 9-year-old son, Spencer, Jonathan starts to rebuild his life and pull himself together, which is hard when you lack all the necessary tools to do so.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The D'Amelio Show – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu While the outside world beckons with bigger and better opportunities for the D’Amelios, their toughest challenges come from within their own relationships. Sisters Dixie and Charli experience their highs and lows together, but without Marc and Heidi to mediate, things come to a head when they can’t see eye-to-eye. Charli has leapt from phone screens to performing live, but young love and family strife take center stage. Dixie, newly in her single era, is living large as a young celebrity in Hollywood, but will the high life bring her down? And with their futures on the line, the D’Amelios work to build their family business into an empire, but are Dixie and Charli yearning for more independence?

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hard Broken – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Making of Secret Invasion – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Assembled uncovers how Marvel

– Special – Streaming on Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach's childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory's boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi – Series Premiere – Streaming on ESPN+ The series delves into and challenges racism in the sports world, and will reveal how pervasive racism is in sports, while challenging the thoughts and systems of various governing bodies. Through Dr. Kendi’s analysis, athlete profiles, and robust roundtable discussions with athletes, academics and journalists, each episode dives deeply into the histories, statistics and notable moments behind the racist norms we accept today.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Super Models – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Hailing from Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up and directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. Unprecedented access to the models takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry. “The Super Models” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Thursday, September 21st

New TV Shows

All Star Shore – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Competition – TV-MA Fourteen reality superstars come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands, to battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Competition – TV-MA Amazon Music Live – Season 2 Premiere – 9 pm PT on Prime Video Featuring some of the biggest artists in the world performing new music live for the first time, AML will make its much-anticipated return with a performance from multiple Grammy-winner and diamond-certified global superstar Ed Sheeran in its September 21 premiere show, just a week before the release of his new album, Autumn Variations, which is out September 29 via Gingerbread Man Records. Grammy-winning hip-hop icon 2 Chainz will return to host Season Two, and the series will be broadcast live from Los Angeles and air on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9 pm PT on Interrogation Raw – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E Stories of dramatic murders, and other serious crimes, through the prism of the gripping interrogation of the accused, interviews, detectives, investigators, lawyers involved in the case, psychological/interrogation experts, family members.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Kengan Ashura – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight — and win.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Scissor Seven – Season 4 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Seeking to recover his memory, a scissor-wielding, hairdressing, bungling quasi-assassin stumbles into a struggle for power among feuding factions.

Sex Education – Season 4 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

– Season 4 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Young Love – Series Premiere – Max YOUNG LOVE expands on the animated short “Hair Love,” which centered around the relationship between an African American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter's hair for the first time. Filled with comedy and heart, the all-new Max Original animated series Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves. Voices include Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton and Brooke Monroe Conaway.

– Series Premiere –

New Movies

Jaane Jaan – Streaming on Netflix The video takes you into the world of Jaane Jaan and showcases Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new look, bare faced, striking and playing the role of a mother.Jaideep Ahlawat whose look will make you do a double take and Vijay Varma who is playing the role of a handsome police officer. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

– Streaming on Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy Part 1 – Streaming on BET+ – NR Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy tells the story of Lance (Taye Diggs), a successful businessman in Atlanta who revolutionized the city’s 911 system. As well as being known for his womanizing ways. When Lance is found murdered in his home, an investigation is launched to uncover the truth behind his professional and personal life. The film will reconstruct Lance’s life as told by the various players in it, revealing questions and allegations surrounding his death.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR

Friday, September 22nd

New TV Shows

The Continental: From the World of John Wick – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court – Series Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME Documentary series examining the vital role the Supreme Court plays in the context of America’s shifting political landscape. Each of the four episodes features an in-depth look at pivotal cases that altered the state of the union.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Love is Blind – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Song of the Bandits – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Set in lawless 1920’s Gando with China’s land, Japan’s money, and Joseon’s people, this action thriller tells the story of those who have come together to protect their loved ones and home.

Still Up – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster – Streaming on Shudder and ALLBLK – NR Vicaria (Layla DeLeon Hayes, The Equalizer) is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the dramatic thriller thematically challenges ideas of life and death following a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn together again. Also starring Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther) and Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead, The Orville).

– Streaming on Shudder and ALLBLK – NR Barbie: The IMAX Experience – Exclusively in Theaters Barbie is coming to IMAX for one week only with brand-new post-credit footage.

– The Black Book – Streaming on Netflix After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

– Streaming on Cassandro – Streaming on Prime Video Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life. Based on a true story. Directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams.

– Streaming on Expend4bles – Exclusively in Theaters A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

– Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major – 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG A new teacher at an Irish prep school is shocked to find a ghost haunting her house. She decides to help solve his murder in the hopes that it will allow him to move on. Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Risteard Cooper and Marco Grazzini.

– 9/8c on HMM – TV-PG How to Deal With a Heartbreak – Streaming on Netflix Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She's broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can’t write.

– Streaming on It Lives Inside – Exclusively in Theaters Sam, an Indian-American teen, lives in an idyllic suburb with her conservative mother and her assimilated father. Sam's cultural insecurities grow due to her estranged friend, Tamira, who mysteriously carries around an empty mason jar all the time. In a moment of anger, Sam breaks Tamira's jar and unleashes an ancient Indian demonic force that kidnaps Tamira. Sam searches for Tamira, following the trail of a young man who performed a deadly ritual, until the demonic entity starts targeting her, murdering her boyfriend and shattering her reality with terrifying visions. Sam must band together with her parents and a sympathetic teacher to save Tamira and put an end to the terror of the demon.

– No One Will Save You – Streaming on Hulu “No One Will Save You” introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

– Streaming on Spy Kids: Armageddon – Streaming on Netflix When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

– Streaming on Stop Making Sense – Exclusively in Theaters The greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense brings to the screen Talking Heads at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983: David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison, alongside an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians. Renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme (Silence of the Lambs) captures the band at their exhilarating best, in this new and complete restoration for the film's 40th anniversary.

–

Saturday, September 23rd

New TV Shows

Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me – Special – 10/9c on HBO – Stand-Up Comedy – TV-MA In her first HBO stand-up special, comedian and writer Sam Jay takes the stage at Brooklyn Steel for a hilariously frank discussion on embracing our differences, the stresses of long-term relationships, and the power of empathy. Newly engaged, Jay gets candid about life with her future wife and the unknown stresses of being "the man," the grim reality of trash day, and more. Deftly showcasing her conversational style, SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME is a witty rumination on life's challenges as well as society at large – ultimately urging us to have empathy for one another in spite of our differences.

– Special – 10/9c on HBO – Stand-Up Comedy – TV-MA Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure – Special – 8/7c on Animal Planet – Documentary – NR What begins as Portia de Rossi’s simple desire to come up with a nice birthday gift for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, snowballs into something bigger than anybody could have imagined. The couple find themselves embarking on one of the largest architectural and landscaping projects in the history of Rwanda, only to collide with challenges like volcanoes, earthquakes, and a global pandemic. It all culminates in a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them, their family and friends as they celebrate the opening of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. It is an adventure filled with laughter, tears, and experiences none of them ever dreamed they'd have. At the center of it is Ellen, doing things that are not only life-changing for hundreds of others, but that affect an entire nation and give the mountain gorillas a hope for survival greater than they've ever had before.

– Special – 8/7c on Animal Planet – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Craft Me a Romance – 8/7c on GAF – NR The owner of a quaint arts and crafts store (Jodie Sweetin) is faced with an ultimatum when the owner of a competitor (Brent Bailey) tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR Retreat to You – 8/7c on Hallmark Abby and Sean were best friends in high school until they had a falling out at their graduation party. Years later, when Abby’s friend Rachel brings her to a wilderness retreat, she is shocked to run into Sean. When then get separated from the group, will they find their way back to the campsite… or back into each other’s arms? Starring Emilie Ullerup and Peter Mooney.

– 8/7c on Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard – 8/7c on Lifetime Based on a true story of best friends Magen (Emily Osment) and Heidi (Anna Hopkins) who have known each other for a decade. Pretending to be pregnant at the same time as her friend, Magen makes the journey from Houston to Austin to be by Heidi’s side once she learns she is ready to give birth. However, when Heidi goes missing with her newborn daughter just a few weeks after giving birth, suspicions about Magen’s loyalty and her true intentions are questioned. Authorities begin to suspect that she is hiding a huge secret as they begin to uncover her twisted and elaborate plan. Ian Lake and Briar Nolet also star.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)