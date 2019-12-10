Fox Searchlight Reveals Final Trailer for “Antlers” Before 2020 Release

Fox Searchlight has released the final trailer for their upcoming fantasy/horror film Antlers, ahead of its 2020 release date.

Antlers is directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo Del Toro.

is directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo Del Toro. Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star in the upcoming film.

The film tells the story of a teacher from a small town in Oregon, her brother, and the local sheriff who become entwined with a young student who is keeping a dangerous secret.

Antlers is currently planned for an April 17, 2020 release.

ICYMI – More Fox Searchlight new: