Fox Searchlight Reveals Final Trailer for “Antlers” Before 2020 Release

Fox Searchlight has released the final trailer for their upcoming fantasy/horror film Antlers, ahead of its 2020 release date.
- Antlers is directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo Del Toro.
- Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star in the upcoming film.
- The film tells the story of a teacher from a small town in Oregon, her brother, and the local sheriff who become entwined with a young student who is keeping a dangerous secret.
- Antlers is currently planned for an April 17, 2020 release.
