Seven Authors to Appear For Book Signing Extravaganza at Downtown Disney’s WonderGround Gallery on December 14th

December 14th, 2019 will be a day to mark down on your calendars if you’re a fan of Disney content-based books. The WonderGround Gallery at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District will be hosting the authors of five new books for a special book-signing session from 4:00 – 6:00 PM.

Update: Two additional authors will be at the Disney Dress Shop just before the WonderGround Gallery signings, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM!

What’s Happening:

On Saturday, December 14, from 2-4 PM, guests can meet and greet two authors at The Disney Dress Shop

Appearing at the Disney Dress Shop from 2:00-4:00 PM are: Jeff Kurtti and Rebecca Cline, authors of The Art of Disney Costuming Celebrate the imagination, passion, and attention to detail invested in each Disney costume! The elegant and adventurous array of dresses, uniforms, and other attire is a feast for the eyes and a fascinating examination of pure craft and of the brilliant, creative minds behind it. This volume offers a one-of-a-kind backstage view of remarkable works of art, and it inspires a true appreciation for the highly skilled and talented costumers who created them. Small pieces from the Walt Disney Archives will also be on display at this time.

Authors scheduled to appear at WonderGround Gallery from 4:00-6:00 PM are: Bruce Steele, author of One Day at Disney One Day at Disney follows a day in the life of a Disney Cast Member, showing they are as extraordinary as any other day at Disney. As any Cast Member can tell you, a Disney job is less a destination than a limitless journey. And for just One Day at Disney, we can all tag along for the ride. Chris Merritt signing Marc Davis in His Own Words Featuring work from the sixties through the eighties, Marc Davis in His Own Words includes more than 1,500 pieces from the Imagineering archives, the vast majority of which have never been published. In addition, for the first time, Marc's design theories as well as many of his stories of working with Walt are featured in his own words as recorded during hours upon hours of interviews with author Chris Merritt. Mindy Johnson signing Pencils, Pens & Brushes: A Great Girls Guide to Disney Animation Based on her critically acclaimed Disney Editions title, Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney's Animation , this nonfiction picture book is a fun and inspiring look at many of the amazing women who have worked at Disney Animation over the years-from Story Artists, to Animators to Inkers and Painters. Don Iwerks signing Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of UB Iwerks (Disney Editions Deluxe) Gorgeous never-before-published photographs and fascinating personal memories celebrate the half-a-century career of Disney Legend Ub Iwerks, a self-taught animator who became the first to animate Mickey and Minnie Mouse and an exceptional draftsman, prolific innovator, and all-around technical genius who directly collaborated with Walt Disney to create some of the most loved moments throughout film and theme parks. Here is a one-of-a-kind appreciation to an extraordinary man and an outstanding career, a record of his many inventions and accomplishments, and a tribute from a grateful son to his remarkable father. Kevin Rafferty signing Magic Journey A forty-year storied career-beginning in the dish room at the Plaza Inn in Disneyland, Kevin Rafferty has conceived, designed, written, and overseen the creation of some of the Disney parks most memorable attractions including Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks, Cars Land, Toy Story Mania, Test Track, Tower of Terror, MuppetVision, and many others. A master storyteller, Kevin chronicles his unimaginable career with great humor, honesty, and heart.

All five of these authors will be at WonderGround Gallery on December 14th, from 4-6 PM.