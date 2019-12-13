Disney Cruise Line Offers Exclusive Collection of Holiday Merchandise

Disney has plenty of ways for you to celebrate the holiday season across its many Parks, but you can also get into the holiday spirit aboard a Disney Cruise. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at some of the exclusive merchandise you can find aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship this holiday season.

Guests who board a Disney Cruise Line ship for a Very Merrytime Cruise

This new collection of merchandise includes a holiday-themed spirit jersey (seen above), featuring snowflakes and nautical icons.

Guests will also find a grey zip-up hoddie featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse (also seen above).

If guests are looking to add a little Disney Cruise Line magic to their holiday at home, they can pick up the light-up ship ornament to add to their tree.

The Very Merrytime fleece throw is the perfect festive way to keep warm this chilly holiday season as well.

And for a magical way to enjoy your favorite holiday beverage, you can pick up the holiday tumbler.

For more information on Very Merrytime Cruises, check out Jeremiah’s review

