Francesca Scorsese Used Marvel-Themed Paper to Wrap Christmas Gifts for Her Father

by | Dec 26, 2019 11:30 AM Pacific Time

In the wake of his comments against blockbuster films featuring characters with super powers, even filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s daughter decided to weigh in on the discussion—in a creative way.

What’s happening: 

  • Earlier this year, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese slammed big studios and their super hero/comic book films saying that such box office sensations are “not cinema.”
  • Following his verbal attack on super hero movies that include Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, several industry icons like Bob Iger and Jon Favreau commented in support of the blockbuster films.
  • This morning, CNN reported that Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca voiced her opinion on the matter by poking fun at her father and his remarks when she wrapped his Christmas presents in Marvel-themed paper.

  • Scorsese shared a picture in her Instagram story showing off a few rolls of super hero wrapping paper that featured the Avengers. She captioned the post, “Look at what I’m wrapping my Dad’s xmas gifts in.”

  • The internet went crazy this fall when Scorsese spoke out about franchise films with his “not cinema” comment likening them to theme park attractions. Sure they provide a thrill, but they lack "emotional, psychological experiences."

  • Following backlash from celebrity fans and other creators, Scorsese responded with an Op-Ed in The New York Times explaining his choice of words:
    • "Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are there in Marvel pictures. What's not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes."
  • While the director might not feel that Marvel films can be defined as cinema, there’s no doubt that fans love a well handled franchise:
 
 
