Francesca Scorsese Used Marvel-Themed Paper to Wrap Christmas Gifts for Her Father

In the wake of his comments against blockbuster films featuring characters with super powers, even filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s daughter decided to weigh in on the discussion—in a creative way.

What’s happening:

Earlier this year, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese slammed big studios and their super hero/comic book films saying that such box office sensations are “not cinema.”

Following his verbal attack on super hero movies that include Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame , several industry icons like Bob Iger and Jon Favreau commented in support of the blockbuster films.

Scorsese shared a picture in her Instagram story showing off a few rolls of super hero wrapping paper that featured the Avengers. She captioned the post, “Look at what I’m wrapping my Dad’s xmas gifts in.”

ICYMI:

The internet went crazy this fall when Scorsese spoke out about franchise films with his “not cinema” comment likening them to theme park attractions. Sure they provide a thrill, but they lack "emotional, psychological experiences."