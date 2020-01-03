New spirit jersey color “Ariel’s Grotto Coral” Quietly Debuts at Disneyland

Disneyland announced via Twitter a new Spirit Jersey color themed to The Little Mermaid called “Ariel’s Grotto Coral.”
We know your New Year's resolution was to get more spirit jerseys 😉 Shop this Ariel's Grotto Coral spirit jersey at Emporium, Elias & Co., and World of Disney. pic.twitter.com/u50MqxQrBE
— Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) January 3, 2020
What’s Happening:
- A new spirit jersey is now available at Disneyland that introduces a new themed color called “Ariel’s Grotto Coral.”
- Guests at Disneyland can find this new spirit jersey at the Emporium, Elias & Co., and World of Disney.
- This is the second spirit jersey Disney has released themed to Ariel. The first was from the Princess Collection and was a shade of green with a purple sea shell on the front and purple lettering on the back.
- Previous colors have included Rose Gold, Millennial Pink, Potion Purple, Imagination Pink, Magic Mirror Metallic, Dapper Yellow, Briar Rose Gold, and most recently Belle of the Ball Bronze.
- The tweet makes no mention of other items included in the color collection, but spirit jersey themes are typically accompanied by matching mouse ear headbands, t-shirts, leggings, mini backpacks, hoodies, and sometimes even Magic Bands at Walt Disney World.
- Disneyland was the first to tweet the new color, but its possible that Walt Disney World will get the color in stock soon.