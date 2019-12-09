New (And a Bit Alarming) Belle of the Ball Bronze Color Collection Now at Disney Parks and on shopDisney

Move over Arendelle Aqua, there’s a new color in town! This week Disney Parks debuted a brand new hue in the Happiest Colors on Earth Collection. Belle of the Ball Bronze is available at select shopping locations in Disney Parks and online on shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- A new color has arrived at Disney Parks around the world, and this one is quite a beauty!
- The Disney Parks Blog revealed that latest new shade in the Disney color collection is Belle of the Ball Bronze.
- Inspired by the animated feature, Beauty and the Beast, this muted bronze adds just the right amount of dazzle to any wardrobe.
- Fans can shop the new color collection which is now available at:
- Disneyland Resort
- Walt Disney World Resort
- Disneyland Paris
- Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
- Shanghai Disney Resort
- Online at shopDisney.com
Belle of the Ball Bronze
Say “Bonjour!” to this sparkling collection featuring a wide assortment of items, from headwear and accessories to men and women’s apparel. There is something for everyone.
shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband with Belle Bronze Bow | shopDisney
- Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Belle Bronze | shopDisney
- Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Belle Bronze | shopDisneyMinnie Mouse Bow Sequined T-Shirt for Women – Disneyland – Belle Bronze | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Bow Sequined T-Shirt for Women – Walt Disney World – Belle Bronze | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Icon Leggings for Women – Belle Bronze | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Sequined Wristlet by Loungefly – Belle Bronze | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Sequined Mini Backpack by Loungefly – Belle Bronze | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Icon Drop Ornament – Belle Bronze | shopDisney
Walt Disney World
Heading to the parks? This lovely collection is at select locations in Walt Disney World:
- Emporium at Magic Kingdom Park
- Once Upon a Time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Mouse Gear at Epcot
- World of Disney and Disney Style in Disney Springs
- Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disneyland Resort
At Disneyland Resort, guests can pick up these exciting new items at:
- Emporium at Disneyland park
- Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure park
- World of Disney at Downtown Disney
Disneyland Paris
- At Disneyland Paris, guests will find an elegant assortment of items including:
- Minnie ear headband
- Mini backpack by Loungefly
- Disneyland Paris spirit jersey
Hong Kong Disneyland
- In addition to the Belle of the Bronze merchandise, guests can also enjoy colorful treats at Hong Kong Disneyland such as:
- Delectable egg puff with Earl Grey tea custard
- Milk & dark chocolate mousse cake
Shanghai Disneyland
- Pick up your Belle of the Ball Bronze ears at Shanghai Disney Resort and be sure to catch a performance of the Mandarin production of the Broadway musical, Beauty and the Beast in the Walt Disney Grand Theatre at Disneytown.