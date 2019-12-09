New (And a Bit Alarming) Belle of the Ball Bronze Color Collection Now at Disney Parks and on shopDisney

by | Dec 9, 2019 2:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Move over Arendelle Aqua, there’s a new color in town! This week Disney Parks debuted a brand new hue in the Happiest Colors on Earth Collection. Belle of the Ball Bronze is available at select shopping locations in Disney Parks and online on shopDisney.

What’s happening: 

  • A new color has arrived at Disney Parks around the world, and this one is quite a beauty!
  • The Disney Parks Blog revealed that latest new shade in the Disney color collection is Belle of the Ball Bronze.
  • Inspired by the animated feature, Beauty and the Beast, this muted bronze adds just the right amount of dazzle to any wardrobe.
  • Fans can shop the new color collection which is now available at:

Belle of the Ball Bronze

Say “Bonjour!” to this sparkling collection featuring a wide assortment of items, from headwear and accessories to men and women’s apparel. There is something for everyone.

shopDisney

Walt Disney World

Heading to the parks? This lovely collection is at select locations in Walt Disney World:

Disneyland Resort

At Disneyland Resort, guests can pick up these exciting new items at:

Disneyland Paris

  • At Disneyland Paris, guests will find an elegant assortment of items including:
    • Minnie ear headband
    • Mini backpack by Loungefly
    • Disneyland Paris spirit jersey

Hong Kong Disneyland

  • In addition to the Belle of the Bronze merchandise, guests can also enjoy colorful treats at Hong Kong Disneyland such as:
    • Delectable egg puff with Earl Grey tea custard
    • Milk & dark chocolate mousse cake

Shanghai Disneyland

Actress Gloria Guo (“Belle” in the production) sporting the headwear in the lobby of the Grand Theatre

  • Pick up your Belle of the Ball Bronze ears at Shanghai Disney Resort and be sure to catch a performance of the Mandarin production of the Broadway musical, Beauty and the Beast in the Walt Disney Grand Theatre at Disneytown.
