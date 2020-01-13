Figment Shines on 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts Merchandise

It’s a new year and that means it’s time for a new season of festivals at Epcot! The Walt Disney World park is once again celebrating the best of culinary, performance, and visual arts during their six week event, Epcot International Festival of the Arts. We were on hand today as Disney shared a first look at the new 2020 festival merchandise.

What’s happening:

Epcot is gearing up for another year of artistic entertainment during the Festival of the Arts. The annual event will be offered daily from January 17-February 24.

To celebrate a colorful and imaginative 2020, Disney is featuring everyone’s favorite dragon, Figment as the center of this year’s festival merchandise.

The purple pal will appear on pins, accessories, gift cards, attire, and more!

Figment’s Color Co. Collection

“Find the perfect pigment, with your pal Figment.” That’s right, this playful dragon is encouraging guests to dream up rich worlds full of color.

Spirit Jersey and T-Shirts

This orange and purple Spirit Jersey features Figment hard at work putting the finishing touches on this color block top.

We also love the almost retro looks of these grey tees with painter Figment in the spotlight.

Headwear

How cute is this ear headband? It features sparkly purple ears and plastic paint brush in place of a bow!

Additionally, fans can also scoop up a baseball cap with the Figment logo.

MagicBand 2 and Gift Cards

This year’s collectible MagicBand is bright purple with bold splashes of yellow.

These reloadable gift cards are great for any culinary arts adventure around World Showcase. The 2020 design includes Figment in front of Spaceship Earth, Figment’s footprints, and a lightbulb. Festival of the Arts gift cards are small, hassle free, and come with a spiral cord making it easy to slip on your wrist…what a bright idea!

Figment Plush

Figment Pins

Four collectible pins will debut this year at the Festival. We like the one with the paint brush, Mickey Mouse, and the original EPCOT logo! Which is your favorite?

Drinkware

This year fans can pick up an white to purple ombre tumbler, or a coffee mug with a purple silicon cover that looks like paint.

There’s also a two-pack reusable straw set that comes with a cleaning brush.

Charm Bracelet

Carry the fun of the Festival with you everywhere with this “charming” silver bracelet. Figment, a paint brush, and three other designs adorn this lovely bracelet.

Festival of the Arts Bucket

Paint Brush Ornament

Figment Paint Can Bag

This small bag is designed to look like a sparkly can of bright pink paint. Once again, we’re loving the retro style and painter Figment.

Figment’s Brush with the Masters; Festival of the Arts Puzzle

Young guests (or those of us who are kids at heart) can follow Figment around World Showcase to discover brilliant works of art from many talented painters. Once guests find all of the locations Figment has visited, they can return their completed map for a complimentary jigsaw puzzle (Guests must purchase map to receive the puzzle)!

Festival of the Arts Featured Artwork

Finally, Disney displayed some of the original artwork that will be available for purchase during the Festival. Fans can bring home a collection of Disney inspired paintings that highlight special moments and characters from Disney movies and parks.

Lady and the Tramp

Peter Pan

Carl and Ellie Fredrickson from Up

Figment

Orange Bird

Mickey Mouse and Disney Parks Snacks

Epcot International Festival of the Arts opens this Friday, January 17. The Festival is included with admission to Epcot.